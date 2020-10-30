What has Biden done?
To all you flaming liberals out there, I’ve held my tongue as long as I can.
Can any one of you name one single thing that Joe Biden has done that is good for the country in all the 47 years he has been in government?
Oh, I guess he made all his family richer from his corrupt dealings with foreign countries. I guess that’s nice.
He and Barack Obama put more people on food stamps and welfare and lost millions of jobs to other countries that Obama said would never come back. That proved to be untrue.
Do you really think Biden would be running the country? He has already signed a deal with Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called “the Bernie Sanders Manafesto,” so he will do as they say. Look it up. Won’t that be nice living in a world of socialism?
As for President Donald Trump, his tweets may be crude, but how else can he deal with the fake news thrown at him 24 hours a day?
He has done more for the country than any other president in history. Before the pandemic, we had the best economy in 50 years. And it will be again when he is reelected in November.
If Biden wins, it will be because people hate Trump more than they love this country.
Virginia Farrell
Lewiston