Dislikes Democrats
For four years, the Democratic Party tried to destroy President Donald Trump.
China gave us the COVID-19 virus. Trump did what a president was supposed to do. He got the pharmaceutical companies to make a vaccine.
Now you have China Joe plus you have 23 states under dictatorship laws.
Start with former Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York who ignored 28,000 nursing home deaths. What about the rest of New York.
The Lewiston Tribune publishes the COVID-19 deaths. What is amazing is 23 dictatorship states have twice as many cases as do Republican states.
China Joe announced all Americans will get booster shots. He was not talking about Republican states.
Notice former President Barack Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. It’s estimated 10 million illegal immigrants have arrived this year. Close to 2 million illegal immigrants will arrive in the U.S. who will not have been vaccinated.
Now you have the Democratic Party: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was in England crowing that capitalism does not work. Yet she wants a $3 trillion — no, a $7 trillion — budget so she can spend $200 million on a nonexistent park.
Also note that all Democrats and really rich celebrities don’t follow the law.
Mail in votes are illegal.
Howard Miller
Asotin