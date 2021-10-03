‘Normal’ was not so great
There is much talk about returning to “normal” once the COVID-19 virus is under control. Do we really want the same old same old or do we want change?
The old normal consisted of stagnant wages, high cost of living, economic gains going to the top 10 percent, tax cuts for the wealthy, tax loopholes for corporations, 40 years of shredded safety nets, a very expensive for-profit health care system, lack of mental health care, large amounts of money spent on elections, high cost of education, police brutality, white supremacy and ignoring the devastating effects of climate change.
Do we really want this to continue or do we want the freedom and justice that would come with change?
Do we want to continue capitalist socialism, which supports only the richest among us, or a more just and equitable democratic social system that supports all of us?
Both are social agendas.
Carol Schmidt
Lewison
The last straw
The United Tribe Nations ought to have second thoughts about dam removal on the lower Snake River and put their resources and efforts into fish restoration.
Why don’t they buy or lease the Ringold Fish Hatchery from the state of Washington on the Columbia River near Pasco — and begin raising millions of salmon and steelhead toward their Salmon Orca Project?
The hatchery has now been closed for five years. Why?
A few people say it is because more money is being allocated to wolf protection than to fish production by Washington.
What hypocrisy when a Nez Perce tribal leader says that because of a lack of fish runs “our people and our culture and our very way of life face extinction.”
If the tribe is so concerned about changes in its way of life, why would it consider taking the lifeblood out of the river system when there is absolutely no scientific evidence — only opinions — that dam removal will bring back more fish?
If they are so concerned about dam removal, why don’t they begin with Bonneville Dam and remove only one dam that was built in 1938 and see what results?
Fish that are being eaten by the hundreds of sea lions gorging on thousands of fish that are trapped trying to get over the dam. ...
Retired biologist John McKern had it right when he said blaming the lower Snake River dams for the status of salmon is like blaming the last straw that broke the camel’s back.
Marvin J. Entel
Clarkston
Voting for Parker
I’m excited at the prospect of voting for my friend and neighbor, Julia Parker, for the Moscow City Council.
Having lived in Moscow long enough to see our city government go through some growing pains in recent years, I feel Parker is just what our town needs at this point in its long and usually tranquil history. She describes herself as a pragmatic progressive. I find this concept not a contradiction but rather a challenge. The progressive values Parker has lived out during the many years I’ve known her are conservative values in the genuine sense: community, sustainability and personal freedom informed by education, science, and facts. These are values shared by an overwhelming majority of Idahoans, along with an ethical commitment to and investment in our children, grandchildren and generations beyond.
Parker has lived in Moscow for more than 20 years, and has raised and educated four children here, in partnership with our public schools. She has taught at University of Idaho, and has more recently worked as a geriatric nurse with older patients, a line of work I respect greatly.
In this era of climate change, COVID-19 and political division, Parker will not demagogue or grandstand but instead will help fellow citizens understand complex issues and come to sensible and practical solutions.
She will bring this same sensible mindset to questions of multi-modal transportation, affordable housing, water use and conservation, and economic development that preserve and enhance the quality of life for our town and surrounding regional community.
Chris Norden
Moscow