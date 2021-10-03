Cowboy up
Do you call it the “China virus”?
Do you believe it was engineered as a weapon against us by the Chinese?
Then I have another question for you: If the Chinese actually made war on us with a boots-on-the-ground invasion, would you hide under the bed, whining that you were afraid of what Chinese soldiers would do to your body if you resisted? Or would you grab your high-powered rifle and go out and defend your country?
Well, the only really high-powered weapon we have against COVID-19 is the vaccine. So, cowboy up. Get out from under the bed. Quit whining. And grab your vaccine.
Help to drive this foreign invader from our shores.
Helen Wootton
Moscow
Do your duty
Having the right to not get vaccinated nor wear a mask seems to end when someone gets sick with COVID-19.
Then they know it is the duty of medical professionals to take care of and save them. The professionals don’t have rights to say no to these people choosing not to get vaccinated.
These professionals put themselves and family at peril to save those rights of uncaring, unvaccinated people.
Like medical professionals, when our soldiers serve, they serve because it is their duty to protect all their fellow Americans from death.
Because of COVID-19, nearly 700,000 Americans are dead. There are more than 2,000 deaths a day, and our hospitals are packed with unvaccinated people.
Idaho leads the nation in unvaccinated people.
The Pentagon has had to send troops to Idaho hospitals.
Yet our Lewiston School Board and community leaders say there is no need for masks or getting a lifesaving vaccine.
Clearly, those unvaccinated, unmasked people who care only about their rights are embracing a belief system that is causing sickness and death to their fellow Americans.
Those of us who got vaccinated have done our duty and now we want our right to have others do their duty and get vaccinated, wear a mask and follow the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
It is the duty of the Lewiston School Board to follow the CDC guidelines and require masks in schools and encourage all staff, teachers and students to get vaccinated.
Pat Bates
Clarkston