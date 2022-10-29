Deadline
Election letters must be submitted by 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Backs McCann
Support Lori McCann in Legislative District 6. She has our best interests when it comes to education, agriculture and business.
Vote on Nov. 8.
Darlene Simpson
Lewiston
Choose quality candidates
What are the qualities we need in our elected officials?
We need them to be thoughtful since they will need to weigh competing positions.
We need them to have the ability to focus, to be able to evaluate complex information to make good decisions about our safety, schools, health and environment.
We need them to be collegial, to work with other lawmakers, administrators and constituents who may have competing views.
We need them to respect the values of hard work and fairness.
We need them to be leaders our children can look up to.
I know David Nelson, Tim Gresback and Trish Carter-Goodheart have the qualities and character that we need to represent our interests. I urge you to vote for them this November.
Peggy Jenkins
Moscow
So many stupid people
A few days before Joe Biden became president, we bought gas in Yuma, Ariz., for $1.89 a gallon.
That same time, it cost $500 to fill our big tractor with diesel. Today it costs $1,000.
Our farm raises timothy hay for export. The farm pays for the trucking to Royal City, Wash., where it is processed for export.
When Donald Trump was president, the cost of trucking was $35 a ton. Under Biden’s new energy policy, the trucking was $85 a ton. It cost the farm $50,000 more this year for the trucking under Biden’s energy policy.
The cost of nitrogen fertilizer went from $600 a ton two years ago, to $1,400 a ton this spring. Most farm chemicals went up 300%.
Biden’s policies have cost our farm more than $100,000 and the people of this great country millions of dollars.
It is really getting hard to vote for a Democrat.
Biden and the idiots who surround him have done an excellent job of destroying this great country.
The question I have heard over and over is: “How can so many people be so stupid to vote for someone as bad as Joe Biden.”
Gary Willson
Reubens
Elect Gresback
I am voting for Tim Gresback for Legislative District 6, House seat B in the Idaho Legislature.
He will work to promote vocational education that will equip our young people for entering jobs in a modern economy. He will work to get funds for replacing our aging schools. He will work to make higher education more affordable.
His knowledge and experience in the legal profession will help him to craft good legislation that won’t be found unconstitutional and cost taxpayer money.
Gresback is no stranger to community involvement having been involved with hockey and serving as president of the Palouse Ice Rink.
He is well respected in the legal field having been honored as “Trial Lawyer of the Year” and having received the Idaho State Bar’s professionalism award.
Gresback will work to ensure the Legislature carries out its promise to provide $330 million to K-12 public schools and $80 million a year for higher education to fund career-technical education programs at community colleges or four-year colleges and universities.
Vote for Tim Gresback for positive action in the Legislature that will truly help Idaho.
Mary Jo Van Gerpen
Moscow
‘Vote climate’
What does “vote climate” mean?
These signs are appearing around our area: “Vote like Earth depends on it” and “There is no Planet B.”
How do we respond?
Consider climate impacts at the local and state levels in the upcoming election. For example, the Idaho Legislature in its last session voted for House Bill 660 to forbid municipalities from passing stricter energy codes than state standards, and voted for Senate Bill 1254a to remove vehicle emissions testing requirements in the Treasure Valley, which has the worst air quality in Idaho.
These laws barred local communities from taking positive action on climate. How did your incumbent candidates for the Idaho Legislature vote on these issues? If elected, how will candidates vote on similar issues? Using this spreadsheet, you can find out how your legislators voted on key issues: https://bit.ly/LegislatorVotes2022.
Political action at all levels is critical if we are to prevent the worst effects of climate change: It all begins with your vote.
Mary DuPree
Moscow