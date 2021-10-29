JEERS to the Tribune
Shame on the Lewiston Tribune or should I say JEERS for donating 1,000 to KEEP. It is truly sad that you would decide to take a side on a proposition in which your newspaper is responsible for sharing facts that may help voters decide on this important issue for our city.
CHEERS to Sen. Dan Johnson.
I have had the pleasure of working alongside Johnson in Boise for the past five years.
Johnson has the pragmatism and diplomacy to make this transition to a strong mayor a reality, setting up future mayors to stay on a path of wonderful leadership for years to come.
Please Vote no on Proposition 1 and vote for Dan Johnson for Lewiston’s strong mayor.
Mike Kingsley
Lewiston