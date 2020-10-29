Finds Soto refreshing
It was refreshing to meet Rudy Soto, candidate for the U.S House in Idaho’s 1st Congressional District, while he was traveling throughout District 1 listening and conversing with Idahoans. His grassroots-supported candidate funding consists of primarily small donations of $5 to $25 from individuals. We deserve a representative who votes on issues for Idahoans, not for a political action committee.
I attended Soto’s outdoor gatherings. There were no canned speeches and no pre-selected questions with canned answers. We had real conversations on important issues, such as the economy and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Soto heard our concerns for quality education, well-paying jobs, health care coverage, especially during this pandemic, and ensuring a sustainable future for agriculture and our natural resources. These are his priorities as well as expanding broadband to rural areas.
Soto has the qualifications, experience, and character to represent us in Congress. He served nine years in the U.S. Army National Guard. He is a member of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes of the Fort Hall Reservation. He worked in professional leadership roles in business and as a congressional staffer on the House Natural Resources and Foreign Affairs Committees. He worked on the staff of Congresswoman Norma Judith Torres, the ranking member of the Indian and Insular Affairs Subcommittee, handling energy, environment, agriculture, education and transportation issues. He has first-hand experience and understands the difficulties of achieving solutions, working with rural, urban and other Idaho groups.
Soto, born and raised in Nampa, is a qualified representative in Congress for Idaho’s future.
Diane Baumgart
Moscow
Harming the kids
I’m writing as a concerned parent about the recent Lewiston School District’s decision to cancel basketball tournaments for our middle and high schoolers.
There is a seeming willingness to succumb to any form of risk or challenge presented to our school district. Hard times are getting harder with fear-mongering, complainers and do-gooders throwing up roadblocks at every turn.
Our children are suffering, needlessly suffering at that. They have a negligible risk for COVID-19.
Even the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now pushing for reopenings as school- age children are being harmed beyond measure due to over-zealous protection.
We can reopen safely. We can have safety measures such as face masks to reduce risk for player and spectators both.
If you don’t want to take the risk, then no one is forcing you to attend these extracurricular tournaments or events. Quit forcing your fears and beliefs on others.
We should all have the right to choose what risks we are willing to take. Lewiston School District needs to stand up for our children and not add additional harm.
Allow these kids an opportunity to play safely. Use reason and not fear in our decision-making. If you don’t want to attend, don’t. It’s as simple as that.
Kyndra Wevers
Spokane
Prefers Rodriguez
In the 65 years that I have been a Nez Perce County voter, I can attest to the belief that we have never had a more reliable sheriff than Joe Rodriguez. He is courteous and personally responds to citizens’ concerns.
I believe that Rodriguez’s problems started when he fired Chief Deputy Bryce Scrimsher for failing to carry out his superior’s (the sheriff’s) commands. As a result, Scrimsher went crying to the police union, and they got right on the bandwagon to support his candidacy for sheriff against Rodriguez.
Next, the Nez Perce County prosecutor no longer advises Rodriguez on most matters, and the Nez Perce County commissioners are coming down all over him with negative accusations. What is going on with county officials that they band together to silence Rodriguez?
Even the Lewiston Tribune Opinion page editor gave Rodriguez a thumbs down in the Oct. 16 Cheers and Jeers column (“Pants on fire”).
On Rodriguez’s behalf, I would like to refer you to a letter by Barry Schultz appearing in the Oct. 10 Tribune, to which I say “amen.”
Joe Rodriguez is the best candidate for Nez Perce County sheriff. He has my family’s support.
Robert Clark
Lewiston