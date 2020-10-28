Deadline
Election letters must be submitted by 5 p.m. today.
The choice is clear
An acquaintance said recently, “I’ve always voted Republican, but this time I just can’t vote for Donald Trump.”
I replied, “It seems to me your only choice is to vote for Joe Biden.”
He said, “Well, I’m just not that impressed with Biden, so maybe I just won’t vote for president this year, or I’ll vote for a third party candidate.”
I said, “If you do either of those and there is not an overwhelming win by Biden, then Trump will contest the election. A vote for any other candidate is basically a vote for Trump.”
Suddenly, realizing this possibility, he said, “OK, you’ve convinced me. I’ll vote for Biden.”
It doesn’t matter whether you call yourself a Republican, Democrat or independent. There is a clear choice between Trump and Biden, and your vote should not be determined by past party affiliation. Compared to Trump, Biden is a beacon of honesty, integrity and ethics.
He is deeply committed to healing and uniting our nation by honoring and respecting all of us, no matter our race, gender or age.
Biden will work to protect our environment, our voting rights and our civil rights, and he will repair the broken relationships with our allies who have felt betrayed by Trump.
Who would want four more years of chaos, lies, scandals, ethics violations, disrespect for the rule of law and ignorance of the balance of powers characterized by the Trump administration?
Please vote for Biden and restore dignity, compassion and integrity to the White House.
Kathy Dawes
Moscow
Show the love
May those who love us, love us. And those who don’t love us, may God turn their hearts.
And those whose hearts can’t be turned, may we know them by the hats they wear or the face masks they don’t.
(Adapted from an old Irish curse.)
P.B. McNamara
Asotin