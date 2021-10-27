Deadline
Election letters must be submitted by 5 p.m. today.
Vote yes on Prop. 1
From the perspective of a seven-year city councilor and 13-year county commissioner, I ask you to vote yes on Proposition 1. Neither form of government is perfect But, in trying to keep our eye on the ball, we must remember that what is at issue here is the management of a multimillion-dollar service corporation with all of its legal, personnel, financial and administrative components. It is not a platform for righteous causes or holy crusades. The current form has served the city of Lewiston well for decades.
During my 20 years of elected service, I have listened to the mantra “operate like a business.” The current system has a board of directors that elects a president and they hire a CEO. The first rule of elected office: If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.
The strong mayor system would necessitate either the hiring of an administrator to accomplish what a city manager currently provides or a cadre of additional attorneys to deal with the missteps that a strong mayor would generate.
If you have an issue with local governmental performance, it is with the board of directors and not with the hired chief executive.
Vote yes.
J.R. Van Tassel
Lewiston
Lewiston can do better
I encourage people to vote no on Proposition 1.
Why are the downtown residents required to pay for all the city water, the new well and reservoir for the high school, Normal Hill Cemetery, Bryden Canyon Golf Course, the city parks, everything?
Why aren’t the Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District consumers contributing? The new well and storage reservoir should not be just on the backs of the downtown residents.
The city has spent millions of dollars of water rate money on everything but water issues and now we have water rates three times those of Clarkston, plus a $30 a month meter fee, because people have quit watering their yards and revenues have gone down.
Why for a city of fewer than 35,00 people are we paying the outrageous salaries and benefit packages we pay to Alan Nygaard ($228,000) and the department heads?
We have spent millions of dollars on unnecessary projects while 21st Street is in shambles. Since Jim Bennett and Nygaard have come to town, our city budget has gone from about $50 million to more than $110 million, which is the size of the Coeur d’Alene budget, all with the blessing of a majority of the city council.
Their answer to revenue shortfall is to raise taxes and utility rates. Cutting back on expenses does not compute.
I believe we can do better.
Mark Edelblute
Lewiston
Backs Lewis
Hailey Lewis is a perfect fit for Moscow City Council. She is young, energetic and has a lifelong love for Moscow. She is a proponent of sustainable growth, active community listening and fiscal responsibility. Visit her website at www.haileylewis.com.
Early voting ends at the courthouse on Friday. Election Day is Tuesday. Please be a responsible citizen and vote.
Dee Blair
Moscow