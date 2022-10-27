Deadline
Backs Arkoosh
Few of us have the legal knowledge, background, time or capacity to fully understand the intent and intricacies of Idaho’s constitution and laws. We rely on the state’s attorney general and staff for good statutory advice. ...
The current attorney general, Lawrence Wasden, has been a constitution champion. ...
He has earned the ultimate reward: bipartisan respect. Each of the multiple times the governor and righteous Legislature have ignored or refused his sound counsel, it has cost taxpayers millions of dollars in (needless) lost-cause litigation fees.
I have voted for Wasden many times. Someone who is that good and job-perfect should not be dismissed based on political affiliation.
There is a growing contingent of prominent, proven Idaho Republicans who endorse and support Tom Arkoosh for attorney general because he is the only candidate who can be trusted to protect our constitution and our citizen rights. He is the only candidate who understands the attorney general’s office is for the purpose of dispensing legal information, not as a political platform.
The other candidate has clearly indicated his preference for only representing conservative legislators, which would leave most Idahoans without legal recourse at the state level.
Of course, Idaho Republican Party Chairwoman Dorothy Moon is quick to denounce those concerned Rs as has-beens, turncoats and closet Democrats. What she fails to recognize is that they bravely represent true democracy in heart and action. ...
Our votes for Arkoosh for attorney general will constitute a defense of Idaho’s integrity and principled future. ...
Shelley Dumas
Grangeville
Crapo offers no solutions
In his barrage of prime-time spots around the state, Sen. Mike Crapo has offered no solutions. He just blames President Joe Biden for everything.
He does not say that today’s higher inflated prices are largely due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the stoppage of our country’s production and supply systems by former President Donald Trump’s mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Crapo also blames Biden for our nation’s debt.
Despite starting with a strong economy, Trump’s four-year debt was $7.3 trillion — or $1.8 trillion a year.
In comparison, Biden’s combined 2021-22 fiscal year deficits were $3.3 trillion — or $1.7 trillion a year. Even with “the costs of containing COVID,” it’s heading in the right direction.
Another Crapo ad warns us that Biden plans to increase the Internal Revenue Service budget by $700 billion. He fails to say this cost is spread across the next 10 years, that each of these dollars will enable the IRS to handle returns for an ever-growing population and that each dollar spent will bring in around $7 in return from wanton tax cheaters.
It appears that most Republicans are casting these same blame themes, rather than offering solutions.
Please consider that when you cast your vote.
William Schreib
Lewiston
Vote Democratic
For all their talk about crime, freedom and liberty, Republicans hope we ignore the fact that by stacking the U.S. Supreme Court with justices who overturned Roe v. Wade, they have effectively turned 50% of our population and their health providers into potential criminals.
Idaho women’s constitutional right to determine their well being and that of their families was stripped from them.
Yet a woman in the U.S. is still twice as likely to die during pregnancy and childbirth than women in all other economically advanced societies across the world.
Republicans tell voters economic issues are more important than their efforts to strip away women’s constitutional right to control their own bodies. But being pregnant and giving birth is hugely expensive, and so is increasing the size of one’s family.
What is Idaho Republicans’ economic solution? Tax refunds and a reduced 5.8% flat tax for all.
Will this cover the expenses of your pregnancy and birth at a hospital?
How about day care so you can go to work?
Meanwhile, Idaho Republicans refuse to raise the state’s measly $7.25 per hour minimum wage to help workers.
Idaho has been a deep-red state for decades. Housing costs have skyrocketed. Our minimum wage doesn’t budge. And now being pregnant may force women to consider a decision that is suddenly a felony.
Republicans are denying women ownership of their own bodies — the most fundamental of all our liberties and freedoms. We can change this. Vote Democratic.
Leontina Hormel
Moscow
Block GOP extremism
We are all concerned about inflation, but don’t think Republicans will solve the problem.
They will manipulate the system so the rich will get richer and richer.
In addition, Republicans will not protect your privacy, as manifested by failure to protect a woman’s access to health care and failure to protect your right to marry the person of your choice.
They will not support Social Security and Medicare programs. They will interfere with your voting rights. They will destroy public schools.
If none of this hurts you directly, it will hurt someone you care about. Republicans must be punished for their extremism. They won’t get it unless you withhold votes from them.
Shirley Ringo
Moscow
Vote for Bundy
I got a flyer in the mail last week from Gov. Brad Little and Sen. Mike Crapo asking me to be sure to register to vote, preferably absentee (the least secure/provable method of voting) so they can continue to “Stop Biden’s Inflation, Honor our Veterans, Keep Taxes Low and Empower Parents.”
Little is a liar. He had the audacity to say he “kept Idaho open” despite the fact we can all look up his lockdown emergency proclamation issued the day after the U.S. government issued a huge bribe to any state that would declare a COVID-19 emergency.
Why hasn’t he offered a pardon to Sara Brady, who is still fighting criminal charges for taking her kids to the playground during the COVID-19 lockdown?
This is how Little “kept taxes low” — by taking a massive bribe from the federal government.
This is also how I guess Crapo keeps our taxes down — by taking over the Fed (under former President Donald Trump) and then printing money out of thin air. Why would he associate with an anti-constitutional criminal like Little?
Sure, taxes are relatively low. That’s because we are paying them via inflation.
Oh, I forgot. They are also “keeping inflation low” — just you wait until you see the prices soar after this midterm election.
I could say so much more, but I want this letter published.
So consider breaking with business as usual and vote for Ammon Bundy.
Sandy “Sanford” Staab
Kooskia
Think, then vote
Hold the phone just a minute. Let us think before we vote.
We have inflation. The price of food and gas are out of sight. Utility bills are up.
Last year, a dozen eggs were $1.99.
Yesterday they were a dozen eggs for $4.25.
On a limited budget and Social Security, this is very difficult.
When abortion becomes the key issue of who you vote for, we have reached the bottom of the barrel.
It is very true and right for a woman to be able to have free choice for her body but not for the baby, who has no vote.
Doesn’t the Bible say: “Thou shall not kill”?
We do not have the freedom to choose life or death of a baby from conception on.
Next it will be in the nursing homes.
There are many issues to deal with other than abortion when voting for a candidate.
Think before you vote. Our motto is “In God we trust.”
Let’s ask God how we should vote or have an abortion. We will save our freedom and be blessed by God.
John Hahn
Craigmont
Protect democracy
Throw the bums out.
You and I may not always agree on who the bums are, but we know that “you’re out” is a cornerstone of our democracy.
Lobbyists, dark money and blind ambition can be thwarted, but only if we vote this November and only if we vote against candidates who refuse to accept election outcomes unless they win.
Heads I win, tails you lose will not work.
Our democracy is on the brink of skidding off the rails into the ditch of autocracy, and the chaos and economic meltdown that history leads us to expect will follow.
Those Venezuelan refugees Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis flew to Martha’s Vineyard once lived in a democracy with a higher standard of living than ours but lost it to grifters with a disturbingly familiar playbook.
Don’t make the mistake of thinking it can’t happen here. Our vote is our superpower: Use it or lose it.
Karen Swoope
Colfax
Vote Fulcher, Crapo
If you want prices to keep going up and the economy tanking, then don’t vote for Congressman Russ Fulcher or Sen. Mike Crapo.
As for me, I am voting for them because I want to see our House and our Senate controlled by conservatives who are going to help bring prices down. I can’t survive if they keep going up.
Darlene Simpson
Lewiston