Deadline
Election letters must be submitted by 5 p.m. next Wednesday.
Endorses Evans
I practiced law in Lewiston for 33 years before I retired in 2008. As such, I have known and observed many, if not most, of the judges in the 2nd Judicial District. With few exceptions as a community, we have enjoyed a judiciary that has been exceptional.
I want to see that quality of judges continue after the election in November.
I personally met Judge Michelle Evans a short time ago, but I have knowledge of her work as a lawyer, prosecutor and judge during the past several years.
The last time John Bradbury ran for district court judge, he lost. In 2008, he ran for Idaho Supreme Court justice and lost. He lost again in 2010. A sitting Supreme Court justice at that time, former Attorney General Jim Jones, characterized Bradbury’s proposed reforms as “misstatements.”
He said Bradbury needed to focus on appropriate campaign issues and “not make false, misleading and deceptive statements against the court system.”
In April of this year, members of the Idaho State Bar Association were asked to evaluate both Evans and Bradbury. They determined that the qualifications of Evans to be a district judge far, far exceeded the qualifications of Bradbury.
This is a public record that you can request from the Idaho State Bar.
I strongly urge you to vote for Michelle Evans for district judge and continue the quality of judges we now have in the 2nd Judicial District.
Steve Rice
Lewiston
Elect Arkoosh
The candidacy of Tom Arkoosh for Idaho’s attorney general raises an interesting question for Idaho voters: Who owns your mind?
To win the race against Raul Labrador, Arkoosh, a registered independent, has been compelled to run as a Democrat.
I’ve spoken with Republican and Democratic voters during many years. Some Republicans simply look for “R” candidates and vote for them. Some Democrats simply vote only for “D” candidates. Such voters are fodder for making totalitarian governments because they’re easily manipulated.
Here is an actual quote from such a Republican voter: “I don’t want to have to think.”
In Idaho, the Republican Party allows only registered Republicans to vote in the primary election. It’s a dangerous, rigged game. Restricting voting rights is one tool of a totalitarian government.
Republican Party leaders have continued their apparent goal to destroy democracy by labeling democracy-loving Republicans as Republicans in name only —RINOs.
Nationally, since the previous presidential election, anti-RINOs have harassed and made death threats against honest, Constitution-abiding Republican leaders and election officials. Such behavior is what happens in a developing totalitarian regime.
Totalitarian governments, such as under Vladimir Lenin, eventually labeled, then purged (including imprisoning and murdering ) the very people who initially empowered them because they would no longer abide by the party’s increasing extremism.
Arkoosh strikes me as a candidate with no hidden agenda and who would be free of biased, politicized interpretations of Idaho’s constitution.
Isn’t that what’s best for all Idahoans?
Steve Koehler
Grangeville