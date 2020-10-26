What’s next?
The article in Friday’s Lewiston Tribune neglected to say that for the first time in Idaho history, Fish and Game sold 50 swan tags as part of a three-year trial hunt. This is problematic for several, less-than-obvious reasons.
Swans in northern Idaho are still dying from lead poisoning in the Coeur d’Alene basin. There has been no recent on-the-ground study of flock numbers and viability. The Legislature enacted this hunt with very little publicity. I could only find one newspaper article published prior to the bill’s passage, and it was in a small paper in southern Idaho.
And two of our legislators said they would have voted no had they heard from constituents.
Lastly, Trumpeter swans are still federally protected and are easily mistaken for the less endangered Tundra swans. When I tell people across the country about this, the reaction is a uniform “Who would kill a swan?”
What’s next? A hummingbird hunt?
Please contact state and federal representatives and express your feelings about killing these rare and magnificent birds.
Anne McLaughlin
Moscow
End of the campaign
As my campaign for the Idaho House comes to a close, I want to express my sincere gratitude for the countless residents of District 5 who have made this a truly remarkable experience.
My thanks go to hundreds of residents who have greeted me at their doorsteps and have been willing to share with me their greatest concerns for our state. Time and again, I heard folks say the first step to solving any problem is civil discourse, entered into in good faith where compromise can be achieved. I am ready to do just that, and I have the necessary skills to get to work on day one in Boise.
I am also grateful for the experts who have let me pick their brains about all sorts of topics, including commercial property taxes, higher education, mental health care, homelessness, child care and much more. There are incredibly smart and dedicated people here in District 5, and I looking forward to collaborating with them as a representative.
Finally, I could not have run this race without the support I’ve received from so many. The words of encouragement, the hours volunteered and the generosity have all meant so much to me.
Being a legislator takes hard work and commitment. I have been listening and learning for the last 10 months, and I want to continue this work in Boise in service to the residents of District 5.
Please learn more about my campaign at dulceforidaho.com and consider voting for me on Nov.3.
Dulce Kersting-Lark
Moscow