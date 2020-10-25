Let kids be kids
I want to give an enormous thanks to the Lewiston School District and School Board for working their tails off to keep our kids in school.
We parents have talked to our kids about being respectful and following the mask rules. They understand because they want to be in school. They are so much happier now that they get to see their friends and learn every day.
They are excited to play sports again. We were supposed to play this weekend, but the tournament was canceled. It’s very disheartening to me and every player on our team.
As I reached out to people about the tournament, I found information that is so far out of line. ...
Small groups of very vocal people have not only decided that they know everything, but some of them don’t even live in Idaho. They are perpetually sending emails to anyone and everyone pushing their view to shut everything down — school, basketball tournaments and all events. Then, if they get something shut down, they brag about it.
This group has zero understanding of the mental health of kids. They are nothing but bullies.
We have to take a stand, support our school leaders and our school board. We have to let them know we will go to bat for them.
Send them emails of support. Go to school board meetings. Stand up for what is right.
We can do this. Stop the small vocal minority who want to keep our kids from being kids.
John Roy
Lewiston
A president, not a saint
Joe Biden is the most corrupt politician there has been for the last 47 years. This is why Barack Obama didn’t want him to run.
I don’t like the way that President Donald Trump acts, but we are not lecting a saint. We are electing a president.
Biden will sell us down the river.
If you want a poor economy, fewer opportunities and have us sold down the river to the Chinese, vote for Biden.
If you want a good economy, vote for Trump.
Greg Barnes
Lewiston
Reelect Troy
Caroline Nilsson Troy is a proven, productive and successful legislator. Her work focuses on growing the rural economy by supporting education and improved infrastructure, supporting job creation, reducing the regulatory and tax burden on families and small businesses, and securing investments in our roads so farmers, ranchers and loggers can efficiently get their products to market.
Troy served for five years on the Idaho Suicide Prevention Council, developing a statewide plan, securing funds for our local recovery center, and supporting the Federal Communications Commission’s establishment of a National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. She is endorsed this year by the Idaho Association of Educators for her part in the development of suicide prevention gatekeeper training for all school district employees.
Troy founded the Farm, Ranch, and Timber Caucus this year. This is a bipartisan group with members from the House and Senate working together to solve problems that impact our rural communities. ...
During the past three terms, Troy has voted in favor of every educational bill or budget, including fully funding the career ladder, the early reading initiative and providing additional unrestricted funds for school districts to use toward their own unique priorities. She is committed to working hard for our schools.
Troy partnered with tribal members across the state on legislation to bring awareness to the serious issue of missing and murdered indigenous people.
Her 2017 legislation, House Bill 41, allows Medicaid recipients to establish small savings accounts in line with the national ABLE act. ...
Vote for Caroline. ...
Kay Maurin
Moscow
Picks Marinella
I am writing to express my support for Scott Marinella as the next Superior Court judge.
He has been a mentor to me for the past 25 years. In my second doctoral dissertation, I had the pleasure of acknowledging Marinella for how he helped me to grow both personally and professionally as a psychologist.
Marinella is committed to not only ruling in a firm and fair manner, but, more importantly, has worked proactively to put offenders on the right path moving forward.
One example is how he provides encouragement and access for individuals who would benefit from behavioral health services.
Marinella has proven he has all the skills necessary to be an excellent Superior Court judge. In addition, he has tremendous energy and passion for the residents of Asotin, Garfield, and Columbia counties.
K. Todd Carman-Wagner
Walla Walla
Vote for Kersting-Lark
As a moderate independent, who votes for individuals rather than party, I ask you to consider Dulce Kersting-Lark to represent District 5 of the Idaho House of Representatives.
I worked with her while serving on the Latah County Historical Foundation board of directors. Kersting-Lark worked at her mother’s Iowa small-animal veterinary business and understood her father’s work as a large-animal veterinarian assisting the needs of agricultural producers.
In her current position, she knows Latah County rural areas and communities. Although these experiences provide her the understanding to represent me, who is a partner in agri-businesses and a rural Latah County resident, Kersting-Lark has other strengths necessary for an effective legislator for all citizens.
Below are three of Kersting-Lark’s strengths I would like to share with you:
l Pragmatist — Kersting-Lark is guided by practical deliberations and matters rather than by ideals or ideology.
l Fiscally responsible — Kersting-Lark understands that a balanced budget requires more consideration than simply repeating the words “lower taxes” and “reduce funding.”
l Consensus builder and collaborator — Kersting-Lark is a historian who views the past and present without judgment, which allows her to find common ground to work from and to work with others.
Idaho’s citizens, businesses and communities deserve long-term, financially sound solutions to address state and county challenges, such as road and digital infrastructure, education success and mental and physical health care access. Please join me in sending Dulce Kersting-Lark to Boise to do the tough work required for safe, healthy, educated and thriving Idaho communities and citizens.
Jacie Jensen
Genesee
Trump’s enabler
It is time to hold Cathy McMorris Rodgers accountable. With eyes wide open, she has made the choice to support President Donald Trump, no matter what.
In the last debate with Dave Wilson, she closed by saying: “My vision is one of a brighter and better future, so we can all live the eastern Washington dream.”
We’ve heard that line for years and are tired of her “vision.” We want change.
Concerning taxes, she stated: “He (Trump) always pays taxes that are due” and the tax cuts and jobs bill created jobs and “perhaps closed loopholes.”
She explained the tax cuts will “grow the economy and pay for itself,” and her reply to the federal deficit of $3.1 trillion was that we need a balanced budget and we need to amend the Constitution. “We need to be sure Congress is spending within its means.”
She has voted more than 60 times to eradicate the Affordable Care Act and had ample opportunity to create a Republican health care bill.
Yet her health care statement was: “We need to continue to focus on how do we ensure that people have access to quality health care.”
Clearly she has no intent of speaking up for the health and safety of Americans and is simply an enabler of Trump.
One thing she said with which we agree is: “We have to take action.”
Yes we do. We need to get her out of office so we will have a “brighter and better future”.
Pat Bates
Clarkston
Getting expensive
I, like many valley residents, have been a Lewiston Tribune subscriber for decades. The online version is well done.
However, I prefer my coffee with the actual paper. I chuckle as it always leans a little to the left as I reach for a sip.
My concern is with your recent rate increase. I don’t believe I should have to pay for the Tribune’s poor choice in political cartoons. You just ate up the cost of living adjustment on my Social Security check.
Do you realize that three bucks is a coffee and a doughnut at the Rosauer’s a.m. geezer club?
That’s one less Oreo McFlurry at the Golden Arches as well.
Last but not least, Dutch Bros. is going to suffer economically from lost mocha sales.
So beware. Cartoons won’t drive some of us away. But the price might.
Cleve Chisholm
Lewiston
Chooses Marinella
I have been privileged to call Scott Marinella my friend for at least a decade.
We met as fellow District Court judges serving on the state judges association’s board of governors. Marinella went on to serve as president of the association after having been elected to this position by his fellow judges statewide.
In short, Marinella is well regarded by his judicial peers.
Marinella is a thoughtful and careful judge. He knows that peoples’ lives are impacted — sometimes seriously — by the decisions we make from the bench.
Marinella is well-versed in the law and holds himself to a very high judicial standard. During the current void on the Superior Court bench, Marinella has shown his broad capabilities by serving the public as Superior Court commissioner while simultaneously continuing with his District Court duties.
The citizens of Asotin, Columbia and Garfield counties would be well served by Scott Marinella as their next Superior Court judge.
David A. Svaren
Skagit County Superior Court judge
Richland, Wash.
No truth to it
I must again reiterate that the letter written by Tom Fellows is a blatant lie. I must add that the Oct. 18 letter written by Judith Butler was inaccurate as well. At no time did President Donald Trump disparage fallen soldiers.
As stated before, Jeffery Goldberg is the editor in chief of the Atlantic, a magazine that is no fan of trump.
Jennifer Griffin admits that she could not confirm the heart of her original story. Goldberg in other venues admits he was not able to confirm his story. He relied on “anonymous” sources for his information.
There is no anonymity for those who support Trump.
John Bolton, who is no friend of Trump, states no such statements occurred.
All of the staff who accompanied Trump denied the accusations. Then there is the question of why these accusations are now coming out just two weeks before an election instead of in 2018 when it occurred.
Butler describes Joe Biden as a leader of integrity.
What planet does she live on? Recent revelations show how much integrity Biden and his family have.
David Estes
Lewiston
Support these candidates
In these sad times of pandemic, climate crisis and public strife, it is heartening that Idaho District 5 has an outstanding slate of candidates to support and vote for.
Tom Lamar has a long and impressive history of public office as a county commissioner and city council representative, earning the trust and admiration of city and county citizens of both parties.
Similarly, Dave Nelson during his term as state senator has shown sound judgment and the ability to listen before making common-sense decisions.
Unlike their opponents, both are courteous, careful, able to work with opposing parties and willing to represent diverse interests instead of just those of a narrow fringe.
Support of public education, the cornerstone of our democracy and economy, is a vital issue.
Candidates Caroline Nilsson Troy and Brandon Mitchell have signed on to work for tax deductions for non-use of public schools, which would deplete resources of our already underfunded schools and weaken the entire system. Candidates Dulce Kersting-Lark and Renee Love will protect our public schools as well as our public lands.
For sound and moderate government, representative of our interests, vote Lamar, Nelson, Love and Kersting-Lark.
Joann Muneta
Moscow
Picks Marinella
Fellow Asotin County voters: As we are all becoming more aware, elections mean something and your vote counts.
Like many of you, I am interested in filling the Superior Court bench with an unbiased individual who has the experience and proven ability to decide cases fairly and in accord with Washington law and the constitution.
I do not want someone to play favorites, legislate from the bench or go through contortions to extrapolate the ruling they want to see.
With his 18 years of judicial experience and 36 years as an attorney practicing law, I believe Scott Marinella is far and away the most qualified candidate running for this position.
In addition to having the experience and track record, I found it refreshing that when I called his campaign, he answered the phone, and even made the trip to Asotin to personally meet and discuss issues. His interest in the people and legal system of southeast Washington was very encouraging.
I believe he will judge on the merits of a case, and not based on any previous associations with community members he may have.
It helps that he is not an Asotin County resident who may have acquaintances and friendships that cloud his perspective.
Scott Marinella has my vote. I hope when you cast your vote, you will consider voting for him, too.
Rich Eggleston
Asotin
Recommends Wilson
I have known Dave Wilson for 30 years in a personal and professional capacity, both of which inspire me to speak out in support of his run for the House seat in the 5th Congressional District. At a time when divide-and-conquer political posturing has become so pervasive, someone such as Wilson, who is genuinely interested in listening and acting on sensible ideas rather than simplistic ideology, deserves some time and attention.
He brings years of experience serving various roles on both national and community organizations, along with running a successful school business.
Working closely with him during the years as a member of the board and ultimately chair of a major postsecondary education accrediting agency was to engage with a leader who inspired by example. He is an honest broker, open-minded, good humored and approachable, but disciplined by his determination to keep searching and moving toward solutions.
It was an honor and education to work together with a person of such good character.
Roger J. Williams
Callao, Va.
Left out
So the first thing tourists will see when arriving by cruise ship to the valley will be the Asotin County Jail. Is that why the county commission chose the jail site at the port without consulting the voters and nearby residents like it did for other sites it was considering?
We need a fresh perspective on the Asotin County Commission.
Brad Gary has the communication skills and leadership qualities that we need working for us.
Please vote for Brad Gary for all of Asotin County on Nov. 3.
Eldy Schultz
Clarkston
Keep it local
I’d like to point out to the person setting up the Lewiston Tribune Sports page that we are in Lewis-Clark State College, University of Idaho and Washington State University territory.
Boise State University is about 300 miles away and most — if not all — of your subscribers are not BSU fans. There is a ton of information being provided by the sports information in the three area universities and you would be doing your editors, advertisers and readers a favor by covering our local universities.
Even Gonzaga should be covered before BSU. Time to wake up and address your coverage area.
Gaylen Wood
Moscow