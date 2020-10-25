Deadline
Election letters must be submitted by 5 p.m.Wednesday
Embracing the future
Regarding future energy production in light of global warming, President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence want our nation to keep burning hydrocarbons, spewing more carbon dioxide into the atmosphere until we make Earth into hell.
Challengers Joe Biden and Kamala Harris want us to embrace green energy — solar and wind power and electric vehicles. But in the debates, they didn’t tell us where the vast electricity needed will come from to power our electric-powered machines.
Where will the intense energy come from to make the fields of solar cells and wind turbines, and dump trucks, power shovels and other heavy equipment to mine nickel, cobalt and lithium to make the batteries for our electric vehicles?
Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson has had the courage to say — regarding possible breaching Snake River dams to save salmon — that carbon dioxide-free nuclear energy could replace lost hydro-generated electricity and power irrigation pumps and electric trains to ship farm products to market.
According to the U.S. Department of Energy, “Nuclear power remains an important part of our nation’s energy portfolio (presently 20 percent) as we strive to reduce carbon emissions and address the threat of global climate change.”
Solving the carbon dioxide-generating energy problem means getting rid of our science-ignorant president and his toadies. Simpson is a remarkably memorable politician. Sen. Jim Risch and Congressman Russ Fulcher are clinging to a dying past. Their challengers, Paulette Jordan and Rudy Soto, are at least forward-looking.
It’s time to vote the backward “ins” out.
Steven W. Koehler
Grangeville
Scrimsher will restore trust
It’s time for a new sheriff in Nez Perce County. It’s time for us to have someone we can trust.
I am a retired captain from the Lewiston Fire Department. In my 23 years, I worked for five different chiefs. Some were great and a couple didn’t understand the importance of trust. Lack of trust leads to high employee turnover and low employee morale. Lack of public trust, especially in today’s political climate, can have serious consequences. When it comes to public service, nothing is more important than trust.
It seems like our local news lately has been filled with stories about the lack of trust in our current sheriff. Last year his own employees voted no confidence in his ability to run the department. They don’t trust him.
The prosecutor won’t represent him anymore. He doesn’t trust him. The Idaho Counties Risk Management Program imposed higher insurance rates, up to $60,000 for each incident, specifically aimed at the current sheriff because he can’t be trusted.
Then he lied to us about the ICRMP decision. He can’t be trusted to tell the truth. He can’t even be trusted with confidential information.
I understand he put personnel files on Facebook.
If the people who know him best, his employees, the prosecutor and ICRMP, don’t trust his ability to run the department, why should we trust him with our vote?
I encourage you to join me and vote for Bryce Scrimsher. Let’s bring trust back to the sheriff’s office.
Dave Stradley
Juliaetta
Requests your vote
I want to thank all the voters of Benewah and Latah counties for electing me to the Idaho Senate two years ago. It has been an honor to serve you and learn about the values, needs and successes of our citizens.
During my first term, I prioritized supporting our rural agriculture and timber communities. They face challenges to earn fair, livable wages and access opportunities that will allow their children to meet their full potential.
Transportation is critical to all Idahoans but especially rural areas. Farmers need reliable infrastructure to get grain, timber and lumber to market, and we want to safely drive to work and school. I have heard transportation concerns from many citizens. I learned about the funding problems caused by our shrinking gas tax and the funding deficit for road maintenance.
In 2020, Transportation Committee Chairman Bert Bracket and I got a bill amended in the Senate to provide about $18 million for rural bridges. It’s important to find the incremental steps Idahoans need.
I also advocated for reliable internet for our rural communities by serving on the Governor’s Broadband Task Force and the governor’s Economic Rebound Advisory Committee. North central Idaho was again identified as a broadband desert in 2019 and a rebound committee recommendation granted more than $50 million in CARES relief to underserved communities.
I would appreciate your vote.
I will continue to support all of District 5’s citizens by fighting for better education, affordable health care and sustainable infrastructure, including transportation and broadband.
David Nelson
Moscow
Reelect Troy
I urge you to vote for Caroline Nilsson Troy for the Idaho House. She is a strong supporter of public education and the University of Idaho. Her position on the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee is key to obtaining funding. This helps to ensure funding for agricultural research and extension. She is a strong supporter of agriculture and natural resources. She works across the aisle and this approach has benefited her district.
Join me in voting for Caroline Nilsson Troy on Nov. 3 to ensure continued strong leadership in representing our district.
Tom Trail
Moscow
Turned it off
I was totally sickened by the comments by Fox Sports broadcasters Joe Buck and Troy Aikman prior to the Packers and Buccaneers game. Its just one more reason the NFL’s ratings are dropping.
I turned the game off at that point. Its bad enough to listen to Buck on other sports events. Aikman used to quarterback America’s team. You would think he would have been respectful of our military.
This ranks up there with the Colin Kaperneck saga. Fox Sports need to fire both.
The NFL is becoming a sad soap opera of opinions of people who want to sway their audience because they have a national stage. They need to shut up and stick to calling the game.
The flyover at all sporting events is a training event for the military. It is not a waste of tax dollars.
Rodger Rawson
Clarkston
Stay away
Stay away from the division of motor vehicles.
Yes, once again they’re going through a change of program.
Once again, all are confused. Once again, we’re advised to go online or call some number only to find the website down or be put on hold forever.
It was boat registration two years. It’s car registration this year. Also added to this year’s debacle is a threatening letter sent to many, a warning about not having liability insurance on your vehicle. Registration cancellation is the promise and, of course, you’ll be spending $75 to re-register.
My letter was for a vehicle I do not own and, to no surprise, this letter cannot be addressed by the DMV.
During my last visit, I spent more than an hour waiting with other masked souls to move forward approximately 12 feet. Thoughts of COVID-19, wasting time while waiting in the petri dish line, soon became overwhelming.
I decided registration online would be a faster and safer way to go. They do charge extra for this inconvenience.
Online I go, only to find the website down.
Vehicle registration costs keep rising but DMV operations keep failing.
The employees have always been very helpful and courteous. It must be a frustrating job.
Dick Mitchell
Lewiston
Vote for Lamar
One trait that I look for in any candidate running for public office is the ability to lead. Tom Lamar exhibits this trait and has earned the votes of Latah County residents. Lamar understands the importance of listening to all of his constituents and respecting their points of view. He is an effective and purposeful communicator.
Lamar understands the necessity of collaborating with his fellow commissioners and others in the community to solve problems.
Lamar’s past experience and his record indicate that he is aware that the actions he takes as a county commissioner have consequences and he considers those when making decisions. He takes his fiscal responsibilities seriously, weighing costs versus benefits and he works to act in the best interest of the people he represents.
Now more than ever, we need thoughtful, caring leaders who will take their commitment to Latah County residents seriously. Learn more at https://tomlamar.org/ and then vote for Tom Lamar.
Lynn Weaver
Moscow
Trump’s platform
I am in total agreement with Larry Kirkland that the public should know and understand the platforms of president candidates. Larry, you explained what the Democrats believed — “the Green New Deal.”
However, there was little mention of President Donald Trump’s platform. Let me fill you in.
Trump has dismantled most of the environmental and climate policies that have been enacted by President Barack Obama, calling them unnecessary and burdensome, especially to the fossil fuel industry. The Environmental Protection Agency has been negligent in protecting our air, water and land since Trump became president. Thousands of needless deaths have occurred due to poor air quality. ...
He said global warming is a hoax and is not a bit responsible for the West Coast fires that are still burning.The Republican administration is planning to allow oil drilling in America’s largest and wildest place — the Arctic Wildlife Refuge. This action would industrialize the habitat of animals, such as grizzly bears and caribou. ...
The president has decided to cut back spending on the Migratory Bird Act as a present to the petroleum industry.
Adding to the horror studies, Trump is considering opening up the area a few miles from the South Rim of the Grand Canyon to uranium mining, which would eventually pollute the Colorado River watershed. ...
He argues COVID-19 shouldn’t be taken very seriously even though more than 216,000 people have died so far from the virus. Do we want to follow this platform? ...
Fred W. Rabe
Moscow