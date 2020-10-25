Endorses Marinella
For at least 30 years, I have known Scott Marinella as a friend, a co-counsel in lawsuits, an opponent in lawsuits, a judge and a co-member of a committee.
I have observed him as judge of the Columbia County District Court and as a judge pro tem of the Superior Court in the last 1½ years because of the absence of the elected judge. Marinella possesses the qualities of patience, courtesy, reason, common sense and studiousness necessary for an excellent judge.
I have endorsed him for Superior Court judge of Asotin, Columbia and Garfield counties, and I ask that you endorse him with your vote.
George Fearing
Richland, Wash.
Troy is effective
It takes more than being in Boise with a wish list to be an effective state legislator. It requires a knowledge of your district, its industries and people, the legislative process and a working relationship with your fellow representatives to pass legislation that will benefit your constituents. These are attributes that Carol Nilsson Troy possesses in abundance.
Her time in the Legislature has been well spent in the service of her district. She is a strong supporter of our farming and logging industries, our rural areas and all our educational institutions from Plummer to Genesee. If the voters of Latah and Benewah counties wish to continue having a very effective and well-respected voice in our state Capitol, then we would do well in reelecting Troy as our state representative for District 5.
Please join me in voting for Carol Nilsson-Troy in this year’s state elections.
Bob Hassoldt
Kendrick
Why so secret?
The Abbott and Costello routine “Who’s on First?” reminds me of the Idaho County Commission’s handling of solid waste disposal. I’ll call their new version “here’s your trash plan” due to confusion and mixed signals about the plan and who’s in charge of trash.
At the Oct. 6 commission meeting, property owners adjacent to land recently purchased by Robert Simmons near the intersection of U.S. Highway 95 and Short Road said the purchase was done secretly and was “highly confidential.”
No commissioner took responsibility to advocate for the people who elected them. They didn’t even know about it, but one offered: “It’s a tough issue and someone is always going to be unhappy.”
Robert Simmons later pointed out that Idaho County has no land use planning or zoning laws to restrict him from developing his property as he chooses. Strong words, but rather tone deaf for a contractor from Lewis County with two years left on his 10-year deal worth almost $2 million a year.
More misdirection: One of the commissioners said the land purchased by Simmons was one of “three waste collection sites, part of a regional waste management plan.”
Maybe there is a plan? A county staffer said there’s no written plan, adding, “I think a better description would be that three sites are being proposed by Simmons.”
The contractor has an unwritten plan with the commissioners’ loyal support? Either county taxpayers wait for the big reveal (“here’s your trash plan”) or demand accountability, transparency and inclusion.
Joe Cladouhos
Grangeville
Local picks
A number of excellent candidates are running for local offices this fall. David Nelson is running for a second term in the state Senate. Raised on a farm on the Palouse, he owns a business in Moscow and was chairman of the Latah County Democrats for many years. In his first term, he worked to expand internet access in rural areas, expand funding for transportation infrastructure, support expansion of Medicaid and increase state support for education, K-12 through vocational training and universities.
Dulce Kersting-Lark and Renee Love are running for the Idaho House of Representatives. Kersting-Lark is executive director of the Latah County Historical Society. Her main interest is to increase state funding for education, including support of internet across the state and funds for capital projects. A geologist at the University of Idaho, Kersting-Lark’s science background enables her to craft solutions to technical issues important to Idaho’s economy, such as climate change.
Tom Lamar is running for a second term as Latah County commissioner. Executive director of Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute, Lamar has served on the Moscow City Council and is known for his hard work and ability to draw people together to get things done.
Kathie LaFortune is running for her second term as Latah County commissioner. She and Lamar collaborate with Commissioner Dave McGraw for the benefit of all residents of the county.
Let’s take advantage of these well-educated, hard-working candidates who can bring real progress on the important issues facing Idaho in the next Legislature.
Mary Jo and Joel Hamilton
Moscow
Wrong focus
How sad that the decision-making for the Lewiston School District is focused on post-illness, how easy contact tracing has been and how many beds are being used in the hospital, rather than on making their best effort to keep students and staff well.
And I am appalled that the school board president would refer to masks — the single greatest COVID preventive — as a “draconian measure.”
COVID is less hard on children? Nice way to show you care about the hundreds of adult staff for whom you have responsibility, not to mention the adults in the homes of students.
Please send him back to school for a science class.
“Prevention is the daughter of intelligence.” — Walter Raleigh
Marcia Banta
Lewiston
Elect Burns judge
In the contested race for Asotin/Garfield/Columbia counties Superior Court judge, Brooke Burns is the best candidate. I have known Burns for over 15 years. I practiced as an attorney for 22 years, and have been the Asotin County District Court judge since 2016. I have observed Burns as an attorney, both in my capacity as judge and as an attorney. She strongly advocates for her clients and maintains the highest ethical standards. As Superior Court judge, she will enrich our counties with the same dedication to the bench.
Burns’ commitment to her community and life long residence in Asotin County also mark her as the best candidate. While she is younger than her opponent and has not practiced law as long, that is not a disadvantage. Burns is well respected by attorneys and judges for her knowledge of the law. The position of Superior Court judge is not a part-time job. The majority of the cases are heard in Asotin County, where Burns lives, and consist of mainly family law and criminal law, which Burns practices.
But the judge is not needed just when court is in session. It is important that our Superior Court judge maintain an office in Asotin County while serving Garfield and Columbia counties. Only Burns can fulfill this requirement.
Please vote for Brooke Burns for Superior Court judge. We need a full-time judge who knows our community and understands the law.
Tina L. Kernan
Asotin County District Court judge
Clarkston
Shame on us
A county jail will be the first site cruise boat tourists see when they get off their ships at the Port of Clarkston.
Thanks to short-sighted thinking and political opportunism by the Asotin County commissioners, no one had an opportunity to raise that point before land was purchased Oct. 19.
Scared of losing votes two weeks before an election, the board purchased property at 14th Street and Port Drive that wasn’t on the architects’ list during a town hall meeting Sept. 29. Neither neighborhood residents nor the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley’s tourism industry were given an opportunity to know about this plan before a decision was made.
I’m on record saying the jail should go wherever it makes the most economic sense. I stand by that statement. We desperately need a new facility. This may be the right location, but all Asotin County residents should have an equal say in the process.
Clarkston Heights property owners have had a year to mull over the Sixth Avenue property. They were even given two weeks to submit comments about two Sixth Avenue sites and a parcel in the Turning Pointe Business Park. Families who live in the apartment complex across from the port jail site, students at Walla Walla Community College and parents patronizing two nearby day care centers should have been given the same opportunity.
County commissioners are elected to represent all members of the community. Let’s start acting like it. Vote Brad Gary Nov. 3.
Brad Gary
Clarkston
Vote Kertsting-Lark, Lamar
... I was delighted to cast my vote for Dulce Kersting-Lark, whom I have long admired. In her professional life as director of the Latah County Historical Society and in her many volunteer leadership roles, Kersting-Lark has proven herself to be extraordinarily competent and gifted. ... She stands in support of funding education and the Medicaid expansion Idaho voters overwhelmingly chose at the ballot box. She’s seeking ways to reduce property taxes and expand child care options, which would help so many working families. She understands that we need to support both those families and the small businesses that drive our economy, and I trust her to work hard to find creative ways to do so.
I also felt great darkening the circle for Tom Lamar. He has been an exemplary county commissioner for the past five years. No one who has worked closely with him has anything negative to say. Lamar prioritizes the safety and well-being of all his constituents. He understands we need to care for both the farmers and other residents of the Palouse and the fragile ecosystem we all depend upon. ...
I could write similar paragraphs about Renee Love, Rudy Soto, Kathie LaFortune, Paulette Jordan and David Nelson, all of whom I have spoken with personally. They are not knee-jerk anythings, but thoughtful, composed and caring people who seek to serve the greater good. I feel truly blessed to have such stellar folks to vote for. I’m confident that, if elected, they will serve us well.
Elizabeth Stevens
Moscow
Something killed them
A number of recent letter writers have used statistics to argue that the COVID-19 pandemic is not as serious as the media and various health officials make it out to be.
Abel Workman, for example, placed the actual mortality from COVID-19 at just under 10,000 as of Aug. 8. More recently, Richard Eggleston placed the total at 21,000. Each of them concluded that most of the people who are listed as having died with COVID-19 did not die because of COVID-19, but from some other cause.
I am a mathematician and teach statistics on a regular basis. Rather than worrying whether people died with COVID-19 or because of COVID-19, I investigated how many more Americans have died than we would expect based on previous years’ mortality, regardless of cause.
The National Center for Health Statistics reports 224,000 total surplus deaths (ignoring cause) in the 27 weeks through the last reporting day in September.
The peak week in April saw 20,000 more deaths than the highest expected number. That’s 35 percent more deaths than were expected that week and more than 10 percent on average.
About a quarter-million more Americans have died so far in 2020 than should have. Something caused those deaths. Choose to ignore COVID-19 at your and, unfortunately, my peril.
Ed Miller
Lewiston
Commends Beadles
Many thanks to Terry Beadles for providing the alternative view of the Clarkston Emergency Medical Service levy, usually known as Rescue One.
It’s true that no matter how the levy is calculated, it only pays for about half of fire/EMS services in Clarkston. The other half is paid from general revenue. For Clarkston, that’s usually generated by sales tax.
Citizens rightly love the service but probably are unaware of the substantial costs. Since nearly half of all residences in Clarkston are rentals, the cost is distributed unevenly to property owners.
When presented with alternatives to the existing fire/EMS service, citizens have consistently opted for the most expensive model.
The city council is left with a single way to keep costs down: hard negotiations with the firefighters union. I encourage citizens to research the EMS levy and the costs of providing fire/EMS service prior to casting a vote.
John Murray
Clarkston
Double standard
Preferential treatment continues. A former judge (accused of heinous conduct) receives a $50,000 bond while those that same judge sentenced in bench trials received $200,000 bonds. Where is the justice? Where is equal treatment? This same judge remains free, having spent only one night incarcerated while those he sentenced remain locked up. This judge continues to receive his salary. This is outrageous.
Those whom this judge sentenced in bench trials must have their cases reviewed.
Unfortunately, it seems that those cases will not be reviewed until after this former judge has been sentenced. And now, this judge’s trial has been postponed until next year. ...
He is making good money all the while. ...
Will a new judge do any better? One would certainly hope so. One of the candidates for our next Supreme Court judge has a group of judges throughout Washington who support Judge Scott D. Gallina. If this candidate were to be elected into office, will we just experience the old adage “birds of a feather stick together”? We should demand that the candidate who takes office stand by the Constitution, not by the good old boys system.
Asotin County has failed to do this for six years and counting.
The victims at the hand of Asotin County’s broken judicial system deserve justice and closure.
Former Judge William D. Acey, a well-respected litigator, has spoken of his support for Brooke Burns to be our next Superior Court judge. Hopefully, he is on the right track.
Marvin L. Jackson
Clarkston
Questions for Rench
A few questions for Gabriel Rench:
Do you and your family wear seat belts, get driver’s licenses, obey traffic rules, wear bike helmets or follow airport screening regulations?
Do you want schools to stay open, businesses to thrive and people to be able to keep working?
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are very few legitimate health reasons for not wearing a mask. Do you not think the voters of Latah County deserve to know what yours is? Do your family members wear masks?
If not, if you or your dependent children become ill with COVID-19, will you promise not to endanger the lives of our health care workers by accessing health care?
I look forward to your answers.
Cindy Fisher
Moscow
Agress with Dugger
Marvin Dugger did a great job in his commentary on wildfires in the West. He has stood up and said what few want to hear, that wildfires are a result of poor fuels management, not long-term climate change.
If timely implementation of a dynamic plan is not put in place, a worthless “Green New Deal” strategy will have nothing left to save. We need action and results now, not in 2040.
A successful strategy must involve accessing and managing fuels in non-wilderness, unroaded areas closed to active management by the 2001 Clinton Roadless Rule.
In addition, there is a need to review the sacred area of firefighting strategies. I have been in both wars and on major fires in leadership positions. In both, timely, accurate decisions must be made, and taking risks cannot be avoided if damage is minimized. Zero risk-taking is just going to contribute to larger and larger fires.
Access to large roadless areas will not only result in reasonable costs of fuel treatment, it will supply roads to get ground forces quickly to areas for direct attack of fires.
While air attacks are the only practical means to combat fire in roadless areas, wind and smoke often limit the use of air assets. Adequate access provides more options for ground attack and takes some of the strain off overworked air assets.
Fuel management also pertains to low-elevation private lands. Wet springs should result in summer fuels work, including powerline maintenance, to avoid destroying small towns.
Bill Mulligan
Clarkston