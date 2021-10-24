Supports Park
Julia Park is running for Moscow City Council, and we are fortunate to have a candidate with such broad life experiences.
Her professional background is especially relevant. Besides raising four children, she was involved in the area of natural resources sociology and then retrained to work in the medical field.
She is currently a geriatric nurse administrator, which requires skills in working with people and problem-solving.
She is aware of the realities of the pandemic and how it has affected her elderly patients and families on the Palouse. She has also lived in Moscow for many years and has seen the growth issues this city has faced.
Because of her background in natural resources sociology, she can anticipate and understand what Moscow might be facing in the future with climate change, a valuable skill set to have on the council at this critical juncture in time when we will need carefully considered planning and action to meet the challenges ahead.
Please join me in voting for Julia Parker on Nov.2.
Check the Latah County Auditor Elections website for polling locations. Early in-person voting is also available at the courthouse from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Oct. 29.
Karen Jennings
Moscow
Thank you, Heather
Since being appointed to the Idaho Legislature, I felt it important to stay neutral about supporting specific candidates for the upcoming city council race. However, I wanted to let people know some important details about one candidate, Heather Rogers.
Rogers as Legislative District 6 chairwoman was very instrumental in my appointment.
As you might remember, during the process of appointing a new legislator to replace the vacant position, there ended up being an issue with how the votes were counted for the three nominees to be interviewed by Gov. Brad Little.
The day after the vote was taken, Rogers received information that there might be a potential issue with the vote count and she insisted that the votes be released for review. She was met with resistance. Many involved in the process told her to leave things alone and let the governor decide with the names that were sent forward.
Rogers continued to push for more information and when she did receive the votes, it was clear that an error had occurred. ...
My name was sent on to the governor and I was appointed to fill the vacancy. Because of Rogers’ grit, tenacity and strong conviction to find the truth, I now have the opportunity to serve you, the people of District 6.
This letter serves as a public thank you to Heather Rogers for pushing the envelope in her need to seek the truth. Thank you, Heather.
Lori McCann
Lewiston
Grateful to Lang
I want to share my experience with Lewiston School Board candidate John Lang.
I am a former Lewiston High School student and athlete who fell on hard times. I couldn’t stay at home my senior year of 2020-21.
Lang heard about my situation and had me come into his office. He asked me about my goals and then decided he would bypass the normal credit check, rental history and income requirements. He set my cousin and me up with a perfect apartment.
I am grateful for the opportunity and things are looking up for me.
Thank you, Mr. Lang.
Vote John Lang for Lewiston School Board on Nov. 2.
Michael Bramlett
Lewiston
Reelect Baldwin
My husband was an educator in Idaho for more than 30 years, both as a teacher and a principal. I understand how important each school board member is. As well as attending regular monthly meetings, she has to be someone who gives freely of her time as a new issue comes up. This may be with teachers, parents, students or others. And all this is with no compensation.
I urge you to vote to reelect Staci Baldwin as she will continue to listen and do what she believes is best after reviewing all the facts. Baldwin grew up here, attended Lewiston public schools and continues to be involved in several community activities. She truly cares about doing what she can to make things better for everyone.
Please check your ballot for Staci Baldwin and Jon Lang. They will not let you down.
Lois Hobbs
Lewiston
Stay the course
Lewiston needs leadership, not a change of government.
Any form of government works well with great leadership and that’s why changing the system is a real waste of time and energy. Lewiston needs great leadership; an individual or individuals who have vision for our valley — a vision that pulls us together, including our neighbors in Clarkston, Moscow, Pullman and the surrounding area.
Lewiston needs to support its current form of government and spend its time and energy on working to find and promote the real leadership it needs.
The form of government does not determine the quality of leadership, but great leadership determines the quality of government.
Vote yes to keep Lewiston’s council-manager form of government because it is the right thing to do.
Jeff Nesset
Lewiston
Vote for Parker
Julia Parker is a long-term Moscow resident who has seen our community from the views of all ages, as a parent who raised her children from young to grown and through the eyes of the elderly patients she helps as they manage aging on the Palouse.
She has appreciated the beautiful parks, paths and hills of Moscow, and knows the cultural amenities as a parent and patron.
She’s volunteered with youth soccer and has been a parent of youth musicians.
She has also volunteered at public schools, with local civic and environmental organizations, international programs and now is a member of the Moscow Human Rights Commission.
As a future city council member, she will bring all those perspectives to decision-making. At a recent candidate forum, her answers were thoughtful and well-researched.
She recognized that the future of Moscow depends on moving toward clean energy, to try to prevent even smokier, hotter summers than this past one.
Finally, Parker is a listener, who will listen to citizens in her work to make Moscow’s future vibrant and sustainable. Please join me in voting for Julia Parker for Moscow City Council on Nov. 2.
Diane Prorak
Moscow