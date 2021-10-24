Elect Johnson mayor
Lewiston has been my home for 20 years and I’ve been grateful to live in a community of nice people. I certainly don’t want to live in a community led by a mayor who is angry, confrontational and finds ways to twist the truth. Citizens of Lewiston, please get out and vote for Dan Johnson, a mayor and leader who will make us proud of our community.
Theresa Wessels
Lewiston
Get out and vote
Here’s something to think about. It’s kept me up a few nights: In the last five city elections, we’ve had an average of 20.54 percent of eligible voters participate. That means roughly four in five city residents chose not to vote.
If this trend carries through to our Nov. 2 election we could have a complete turnover of our city government based on 11 percent of eligible voters voting no.
Does that bother you? It sure bothers me.
My point? We need a strong turnout for this election. If a healthy percentage of Lewiston citizens vote, it means We the People have chosen the city’s path, whichever path that may be.
Please vote. Tell your family and friends to vote. Make this election one we can all be proud of, come what may. Oh, and please vote for me, Rick Tousley, for Lewiston City Council.
Rick Tousley
Lewiston
Supports Tousley
“Why?”
The word was emblazoned above the door exiting Rick Tousley’s social studies classroom in Kamiah, circa 1997. I know. I was there.
It’s also the word that came to mind when Tousley called to ask if I would be willing to write a letter to the editor on his behalf.
Why? Why would he risk asking someone who is politically and ideologically very different than him to write a letter recommending that others consider him for the city council?
The answer is simple. He knows that he taught an entire generation of students to be lifelong learners, to challenge the status quo, to pursue truth and to question everything that doesn’t add up.
He knows that he left an indelible mark on my willingness to learn and my desire to do what I believe is right. Tousley knew that my answer would be: “Absolutely.”
The thing is, whatever the politics, it is important for us to remember the things we have in common. We all have things in common with everyone if we are willing to look for them. I firmly believe that Tousley was pivotal in my ability to see this as a young man coming from an uber-conservative home in rural Idaho.
A quarter of a century later, I’m still quite conservative and Tousley sees the world from a different perspective than I do. But I do believe his knowledge, experience and reasonable approach would be quite valuable to the city I call home.
Matt Ruth
Lewiston
Backs Johnson
Voting Nov. 2 is our right and duty. Getting the facts about a candidate for mayor is also our duty.
First and foremost, I want a candidate who is knowledgeable about how city government works, willing to listen to ideas and able to separate and act on viable ones, has the ability to see the whole picture of the needs of the city, works well with all people and will come to the office seeking ways to broaden our business base here in Lewiston.
I want a candidate who brings professionalism to the office of mayor, one who will work well with other officials across the state — a well-disciplined, knowledgeable candidate to serve Lewiston well as our next mayor.
I am asking for your vote in electing Dan Johnson as the next Lewiston mayor.
Sharrol St. Marie
Lewiston
Vote yes, keep Bradbury
Have you noticed, John Bradbury is not on the 2021 ballot for city council? A no vote on Proposition 1 means Bradbury doesn’t finish his term of office. Lewiston needs strong city councilors like Bradbury to protect the citizens.
Vote yes on Proposition 1 to keep Bradbury.
Pete Gertonson
Lewiston
Inslee’s a dictator
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is a complete idiot.
Intent on demonstrating he has what it takes to be a bully and a dictator, Inslee issued a directive requiring thousands of people to take the COVID-19 vaccine or lose their jobs.
Violating all immune system science, Inslee’s directive allows zero accommodation for the natural immunity that has been gained by those who have had the disease and recovered. There is zero peer-reviewed science showing that citizens will benefit or be less contagious by “stacking” the vaccine on top of the natural immunity gained by overcoming the disease. There is even some science indicating that this could be harmful.
Though allowed by the directive, employees are being fired for having a doctor-verified medical reason to not be vaccinated. This includes, in some cases, concerns about possible fatal medical outcomes. This is direct violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act, which would result in serious penalties if any business did the same thing. For this reason alone, government agencies and businesses may find themselves on the wrong end of lawsuits by following Inslee’s ridiculous directive.
Claims of religious or personal exemptions from the vaccine are being treated as if they have no validity. And police, firefighters, health workers and state workers are being fired in spite of these valid reasons.
Finally, there is the constitutional right of Americans to not be violated in their person without judicial due process.
Inslee doesn’t care. His need to be a dictator trumps all the above.
Rick Rogers
Clarkston
Butt out, Joe
I submitted a letter last week questioning Joe Gish’s residency. He did not respond, which makes me believe he is not a resident of Lewiston. He deserves no regard to his opinion of Lewiston.
Jim Kluss
Lewiston
Hold them accountable
When are we going to hold our elected officials accountable?
The decisions they make adversely effect our lives. They are supposed to be working for us. Should we keep sending these elected officials to Boise if they are voting how the leadership wants them to? They are working for us.
How do your senator and representative vote on important issues?
Do you know their American Conservative Union or Idaho Freedom Foundation ratings?
How many of your elected officials send newsletters when they’re in session keeping you informed on upcoming bills and how they would affect you?
And do they ask for feedback?
A lot of elected officials would rather you didn’t know how they voted. The ones with low ratings attack the score-keepers.
It just depends on whom they are beholden to — the leadership or the people who voted them into office.
Last year’s Idaho Senate session productive score was 54. Do you want to keep sending the same senators and representatives that aren’t voting with our conservative values? And expect a different outcome?
It is up to us to keep the elected officials who are doing a good job and vote out those who are not.
Please do your homework with city and school boards elections coming up, also.
Rebecca Crea
Winchester
Above the law?
I have been in Nez Perce County Jail since April 1.
I am currently waiting for a decision by my judge to suppress the evidence in my case. My Fourth and Fifth Amendment rights were violated by Idaho State Police.
Not only did the trooper violate my civil rights but he lied on the stand when he was asked about it. I am just wondering when the state police became above the law.
When has it been OK to break the law to enforce the law. Who are the real criminals?
JayDee McArthur Sr.
Lewiston
Court-martial Milley
Gen. Mark A. Milley’s actions are in keeping with the blunders made by the Biden administration. Thus far, Gen.Milley’s role in the evacuation from Afghanistan is grounds for his retirement, if not for his court-martial.
He has conspired with a hostile foreign military power, has violated the military chain of command and has abandoned American personnel as well as advanced designed military weapons and equipment to a hostile enemy.
The truly lamentable feature of the recent failures of the Biden regime is that our friends can no longer trust our word — we may well abandon them without warning. Again.
This need not come as a shock. Biden has yet to obey the oath of office for any and all of the federal offices to which he was elected during these past 40 years. If the Democratic Party had any honest members, they would impeach Joe Biden and bring to trial the rest of his corrupt family.
Jess Stone
Lewiston
Good for Rolovich
Those of us who can recall when the USA was a free country appreciate Nick Rolovich setting a public example of standing up for his beliefs and opposing one-size-fits-all government.
Was Rolovich sick? No. Despite being healthy, did he infect other people? Although the numbers were small, he did infect people — with the dread disease of insisting on his rights and resisting tyranny.
One-size-fits-all government, widely hyped by socio-commies (China Joe, Gavin Newsom, Kate Brown, Jay Inslee, Kathy Hochul, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Bernie Sanders, etc.) among us is thinly disguised tyranny.
To grasp the difference between today’s corrupt regime and a free country slowly circling the drain, compare the national atmosphere of the 1770s when Patrick Henry stated “Give me liberty or give me death” and today’s officials who are giving us death. New York’s former governor, Andrew Cuomo, is a prime example.
Let the Inslee socialist media put a pretty pink spin on this tyranny. But regardless of their fallacious claims, Anthony Fauci and his tyrannical cohorts are wishing death upon us.
Connie LaRue
Spokane
Running short of fuel
Get ready for the Joe-Obama fuel shortages coming because of their green polices. Joe-Obama is going to put a lot of people into financial distress with the high cost of fuel and electrical shortages.
Joe-Obama has already made the U.S. into a fuel-dependent country, which was one of their goals.
China loves Joe-Obama and his cohorts.
Oil countries love Joe-Obama.
Electric companies love Joe-Obama because they all can name their own prices, when only a few years ago the U.S. was energy independent and prices were affordable.
Now Joe-Obama and his cohorts are filling their wallets with kickback money — another goal reached.
Green policies will cause electric prices to skyrocket because solar and wind power are not a proven answer.
Maintenance on these things has not come into the picture yet and looks to be a huge cost to the working man, but not Joe-Obama.
I hope all you environmentalists and communists who voted for Joe-Obama are happy because it’s here now.
Abel Workman
Weippe
Exercise your choice
After nearly losing my wife and our son to the delta COVID-19, I am very pro-vaccine. However, this is the United States. Here we are free to make our own choices, whether right or wrong. Until now.
The U.S. Constitution apparently no longer applies in Washington state.
Government mandates are anti-American and wrong. And accepting them sets a very dangerous precedent. Here in Idaho the choice is still yours.
Please choose to vaccinate. Your life may depend on it.
Lucky Brandt
Kooskia
Choosing a booster
Which booster is right for me?
I’m glad to have gotten the Moderna mRNA vaccine last spring. Now it is time to consider getting a booster.
I think it is clever to have used a section of the virus spike protein to train my immune system to attack the COVID-19 virus. I read about the multiple pathogenic DNA proteins that the virus uses to cause illness in the tissues of our lungs, heart, liver and brain, none of which is the spike protein. The spike protein is used to dock on a host cell, which then allows the virus to inject its DNA.
The unvaccinated are most at risk for the worst of the disease, and then there are occasional breakthrough infections of fully vaccinated folks with weak immune systems. Of those who I asked, no one has a definitive answer of which vaccine option will give me the best protection. New data is coming out soon on booster strategies. More of the same vaccine doesn’t seem right. Maybe the killed-virus technology that was used for polio in the 1950s could be best.
I think the mRNA vaccine would be best for someone who had gotten infected and recovered, and maybe for those who are well and not yet vaccinated.
There’s some statistical evidence that the flu shot I just got will give some added protection against COVID-19. So, I have some time yet to get my booster.
Gordon Hoffman
Lewiston