John Wright (Oct. 14) accused Democratic Party candidates of hiding their party’s “extremist platform.” The one-page platform can easily be found at idahodems.org/resources and is anything but extremist. It was agreed upon overwhelmingly by delegates to the June convention and serves as a guide, not authoritative dogma, for Democratic candidates.
The Idaho Republican party, on the other hand, requires its candidates to sign a candidate disclosure statement supporting their party’s platform “as the standard by which my performance as a candidate and as an officeholder should be evaluated.”
At a recent candidate forum, Democratic candidates stated emphatically that they have not signed any such statement because their allegiance is not to their party but to the citizens they represent and to the Idaho and U.S. constitutions. They promise to carry out their duties unencumbered by a pledge of support to any party platform.
In fact, it is the 18-page Republican platform that is extreme, calling for privatization of Social Security, elimination of Medicaid/Medicare, return to the gold standard, abolishment of inheritance and income taxes, the Legislature to appoint (instead of election by the people) our U.S. senators by repealing the 17th Amendment, elimination of separation of church and state in public education, nullification of same-sex marriage and criminalization of abortion, with no exception for rape, incest or the life of the mother.
When you vote, remember, all Republican candidates have emphatically endorsed all of their party’s platform and are expected to support it wholeheartedly when performing their public duties.
Gretchen Wissner
Moscow
Backs Peterson
Kaylee — the name is as vibrant and joyful as the impressive young woman who carries it.
Kaylee Peterson is worth our valuable vote as a way to get genuine representation in Congress. She is as fresh as an Idaho breeze; as solid and settled as her sixth generation Idaho farming heritage; as industrious and cheerful as a mountain bluebird.
Peterson is a Democrat who thinks in bipartisan colors, listens with acuity and attentiveness, speaks with clarity and welcomes any opportunity to learn and expand her knowledge of issues.
She is anxious and extremely qualified to replace the incumbent and restore the respect and important work of the 1st Congressional District seat in Washington, D.C.
The current officeholder is basically a bump on a log who has occupied but not activated his D.C. space, has not introduced or supported any meaningful legislation and has a very limited vocabulary — mostly “no.”
Mr. Incumbent has refused the opportunity to debate Peterson in a fair and informative public forum. Too bad.
However, Peterson doesn’t retreat from hard questions and conversations. She welcomes the challenge of finding communal solutions to gnarly problems.
We simply can’t go wrong voting for this dynamic wife, mother, student and classy congressional candidate.
Shelley Dumas
Grangeville
Vote for these three
We are fortunate to have three very strong and capable candidates running for Legislative District 6 seats in David Nelson, Tim Gresbeck and Trish Carter-Goodheart. While there are plenty of negatives in their opponents, we will focus on the positives of these three outstanding candidates.
In his four years as our senator, Nelson has demonstrated commitment and thoughtfulness, the ability to tackle complex issues and a willingness to listen and respect diverse viewpoints. His experience on the Senate Education, Transportation and Agricultural Affairs committees will allow Nelson to continuing working toward solutions that benefit all citizens of District 6.
Gresbeck is a proven community leader and a widely respected legal thinker who has received numerous recognitions and awards for his work as a lawyer. Gresbeck is poised to put his energy and expertise to work on accessible vo-tech schools, affordable higher education and a better balance in our Legislature.
Carter-Goodheart understands the needs of rural communities. She has spent her entire life in Lapwai and continues her work on youth advocacy, access to affordable food, accessible broadband and well-maintained roads and bridges. Her unique perspective is just what District 6 needs in Boise.
We thank these fine candidates for their willingness to serve in the Idaho Legislature. We look forward to voting for all three and hope you will too.