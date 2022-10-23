Marty Trillhaase’s Aug. 25 editorial was accurate. Republican leadership is failing this nation by promoting lies and misinformation as a platform, most notably the “big lie” that President Joe Biden didn’t win the election.
The problem is Trillhaase failed to criticize his own publication for behaving the same way. If the Lewiston Tribune doesn’t publish any news about the multitude of former President Donald Trump’s criminal and civil cases, how are area readers to know about them?
Instead, the Tribune pays local conspiracy theorists who repeat the “big lie.”
Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell filed more than 60 cases challenging Biden’s election without any evidence to support their claims. As a result, Giuliani had his law license revoked. Powell is awaiting her hearing that will likely revoke her law license.
On Aug. 18, Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg pleaded guilty to 15 felonies ... and agreed to testify against the organization from his cell on Rikers Island.
On Sept. 21, the state of New York sued every member of the Trump family working for the Trump Organization, based on their decades-long fraud schemes.
The U.S. Department of Justice is currently working on multiple cases against Trump, most notably his retention of more than 300 top secret documents he stole while leaving office. Trump will almost certainly be charged with violating the Espionage Act, obstruction of justice and other crimes related to stealing and/or destroying top secret documents.
The Tribune is failing miserably in its journalistic responsibilities to readers and democracy.