Do Democrats want this?
More FBI-Department of Justice purposeful intimidation: Pro-life author Mark Houck was arrested by more than 20 armed agents at 7 a.m. before his seven children. His lawyer had heard the FBI wanted him and offered to bring him in but got no response — until they burst through his door.
Houck faces 11 years in prison under the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act, a federal crime.
At about the same time, President Joe Biden’s FBI went after 11 other pro-life activists. All 11 were charged with violating the FACE Act, and seven of them were charged with a “civil rights conspiracy.”
Isn’t it comforting to know that our FBI is so good at tracking down these “potential domestic terrorists?”
What is truly amazing, though, is that while more than 70 crisis pregnancy centers have been firebombed or destroyed, no arrests have been made.
In some cases, there has been a group claiming responsibility — yet nothing has been done. One clinic even turned over video evidence, yet nothing has been done and the FBI won’t turn back the tapes.
Are any Democrat politicians speaking out against these attacks? Sen. Patty Murray hasn’t. Therefore they must condone them.
Again I ask you Democrat voters: Is this the country you want?
To mollify the left, we call abortion advocates “pro-choice” rather than the more inflammatory “pro-abortion.” It seems the left wants to eliminate the choice of life. So let’s call them what they really are: pro-murder.
Bruce Crossfield
Clarkston
Voting tips
As the election approaches, I would like to highlight the following:
l If you return your ballot by mail, your envelope must be postmarked by Election Day. If concerned, ask your local postmaster to “hand date stamp” your envelope.
l Color in the entire oval with black or blue ink. Don’t write anything elsewhere on the ballot. Random marks on the ballot make it difficult to run through the tabulator.
l While our current political climate may be contentious, please refrain from writing obscene comments on the ballot. My staff are the only people who see this hatred — not those the obscenities were really directed toward.
l Sign your envelope legibly. My staff verify your signature against your history of signatures we have on file, but it is difficult to do so if you scribble your name.
l The ballot drop box in Pullman located near the entrance to Dissmores IGA has been moved. It is now located across the store’s parking lot, just under the former Dissmores sign. Thank you to Rosauers (new store owner) for relocating this box, free of charge.
l While my staff are emptying the ballot drop boxes, they will be wearing ID badges and following required security protocol. Please be courteous to them and let them do their job. Remember, no electioneering is allowed within 25 feet of any ballot drop box.
It is always my desire to run a safe, secure and transparent election.
It continues to be a pleasure serving as your county auditor.
Sandy Jamison
Whitman
County auditor
Colfax
Reading the ‘opinioneers’
I am a few weeks behind. However, I need to shout out a sincere thank you to the Lewiston Tribune for its Sunday issue.
I have to drive to Valley Foods to purchase my copy since delivery ended, but it is so worth it.
On Aug. 14, I read a bunch off my favorite “opinioneers. ...”
Taking a little ignorance and building personal resilience by Charlottle Ash was a Sunday morning hoot and a half.
Thank you to Richard Scully’s “gas light” analysis of Marvin Dugger’s previous “Fish are simply an excuse to breach our dams.”
Scully’s informative views based on actual science are a great balance to Marvin J. Entel’s and Dugger’s pseudo-science and narrow logic. I think these two are outdoor folks who mean well, but someone has served them the Kool-Aid and they drank deeply.
They may have influenced even Scully, who refers to Lewiston as “a seaport.”
Maybe someone slipped Scully a drop of the same Kool-Aid, too.
I wish him a swift recovery and also wish everyone who believes Lewiston is a seaport would reveal the names on any ocean-going vessels visiting said “seaport. ...”
I have saved my favorite for last.
Dennis Prager is better than the funny papers. That’s correct. He never got over being the class clown.
The same clever antics really don’t work in the adult venue like they did in junior high, yet he keeps trying.
This is just a small part of the “F” section.
Seriously, Lewiston Tribune, thank you.
Steven R. Evans
Lapwai
Will miss Emmert’s letters
Rest in peace, Jim Emmert. I will miss your letters to the editor. You were brilliant.
Linda Engledow
Kamiah