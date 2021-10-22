Party or country?
“I ... do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; ... and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter. So help me God.” — oath of office.
“Madam Speaker, I rise tonight to discuss freedom and our constitutional duty to protect it. ...
“Our duty is clear. Every one of us who has sworn the oath must act to prevent the unraveling of our democracy. This is not about policy. This is not about partisanship. This is about our duty as Americans. Remaining silent, and ignoring the lie, emboldens the liar. ...
“Ultimately, this is at the heart of what our oath requires — that we love our country more. That we love her so much we will stand above politics to defend her. That we will do everything in our power to protect our Constitution and our freedom — paid for by the blood of so many. We must love her so much we will never yield in her defense. That is our duty.” — Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.
An American lives the oath first, party second. A RINO lives party first, oath second.
Fellow Republicans, which are you?
“Where you see wrong or inequality or injustice, speak out, because this is your country. This is your democracy. Make it. Protect it. Pass it on.” — Thurgood Marshall
Eric K. Peterson
Lewiston