Watching what they do
On Oct. 14-15, about three dozen Washington State University students from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication traveled to towns around our region to get journalism experience in rural communities.
They attended high school football games, visited small businesses, ate at local restaurants and asked questions about what it’s like living here.
They went to Wallace, Orofino, Waitsburg and Reardan, and a lot of places in between.
If you read the Lewiston Tribune, I know you care about local news. And if you routinely read the letters published here, then I’m sure you’ve also noticed how people turn to divisive national news or dubious online sources when that connection to local community is weak.
News can be depressing and conflict-driven, which is why we’re teaching a reporting approach called solutions journalism.
This isn’t about pretending everything is great; it’s about acknowledging problems and then finding out who’s doing something about it. It looks past what people shout or promise, and puts the spotlight instead on what they do.
This year, students are reporting on arts and culture, including traditions, revitalization, music, language, arts education, historic preservation and sports. I want students to know that they don’t need to move to the East Coast or interview powerful politicians to have meaningful journalism careers. And I hope, if you happen to see them around, that you’ll have a little time to talk with them and share ideas about how your community gets things done.
Lisa Waananen Jones
Pullman
All life has value
Can a life conceived in the horrific act of rape still have great value? Ask James Robison or Ryan Bomberger, both born as a result of this violent act.
Robison is a Christian evangelist who began the TV program “Life Today,” touching millions of lives in sharing the good news of the gospel of Jesus Christ through various interviews, etc. In addition, he started several amazing, humanitarian organizations, such as Water for Life, Mission Feeding and Rescue Life. These provide food and water to impoverished communities, helping to save millions of lives across the continent of Africa in addition to “combatting the evil of human trafficking in some of the darkest places.”
If Robison had been aborted, the millions of lives he has impacted, may have been lost.
Bomberger is grateful to his birth mother for the courage to have him despite being raped, although she chose to adopt him (into a wonderful family). He is an eloquent speaker and activist and the cofounder of the Radiance Foundation, a faith-based organization affirming that “every human life has God-given purpose.”
He is also the author of the book “Not Equal: Civil Rights Gone Wrong,” motivating people to put “truth and love into action.”
An interviewer discussing Bomberger’s story with him recently reaffirmed his message: “Every eternal soul has a divine purpose.”
Ronda Granlund
Clarkston
