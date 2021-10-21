Re-check the facts
The tribes have invested in several hatcheries, Marvin J. Entel, including one in your own home town of Clarkston.
Do you always believe all that you hear regarding money going to wolves in Washington state?
What do you consider lifeblood? There is scientific proof but the powers that be such as the Army Corps of Engineers and others cover up or disregard the scientific evidence. So you need to read more and study the 1999 Meyer report, Mr. Entel.
You, sir, must not be aware of the political power the Bonneville Power Administration CEOs and the wealthy have over you.
As far as sea lions eating hundreds of fish, what else can be done for the trapped fish that you admit can’t get over the lower dam on the Colombia?
Lastly, so you’re going to believe one individual man, retired biologist John McKern, who has no scientific proof to back up what he’s saying.
You need to rethink about the foreign camel’s back you equate to.
Lucii Simpson
Lapwai
American myth-making
Donald Earl Collins, author of “Fear of a ‘Black’ America: Multiculturalism and the African American Experience,” writes in New York magazine that “Perhaps no nation has accumulated more myths about itself in it’s short 245 years of existence than America.”
Collins says these myths have been used to justify everything from indigenous genocide and slavery to the nuclear bombing of Japan, the senseless wars of Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan, and the whitewashing of the real truths of 9/11.
With regard to the mythology surrounding the 2020 election results and the Jan. 6 insurrection, author Michael Denzel Smith says: “If we let the mob sympathizers and election result deniers claim their version of reality, even though clearly patently wrong, it will, obviously, be seen through a self righteous lens. ...”
America’s mythological alchemy dates back to the grand master of myth and mirth, ... Thomas Jefferson, who whitewashed Bacon’s Rebellion of 1675-1676, during which white settler-colonizers attacked and massacred the Susquehannock, the Patawomeck, the Rappahannock and the Occaneechi people without the Assembly’s permission.
English aristocrat Nathaniel Bacon’s plan for bringing prosperity to the white indentured servant class was simple: Take land from the “heathen” indigenous tribes, killing them off in the process. ...
Jefferson mythologized the combination land grab/rebellion as “fighting the tyranny of the colonial rule,” which is almost as preposterously absurd as the GOPer Nazi fascist’s hysterically ludicrous mythological claims about the 2020 election being “stolen” and the Jan 6 insurrection being just a “friendly red neck picnic.”
Mike Epstein
Clarkston
Get informed, then vote
It’s been a long time since I’ve written a letter to the editor. Given the upcoming city manager/mayor and councilor election, I feel I need to speak up.
Be informed before you vote.
Research the candidates and the issues involved.
Don’t base your decisions on how many political signs you see when you’re driving around town. Lewiston needs experienced, educated and articulate people to build our city back to the thriving community I remember it was when growing up.
Our city councilors need constructive input from our community. I am so sick and tired of all the negative and degrading comments that are dragging our community down and people not being accountable for their own actions.
If you don’t want to take the time to research so you can make informed decisions, then please don’t vote.
Be the solution and not the problem. Lewiston deserves better.
Toni Kraut
Lewiston