Deadline
Election letters must be submitted by 5 p.m. Oct. 28.
Is there a third way?
Does anybody remember Johnnie Cochran arguing the fallacy of the assumed premise in the O.J. Simpson trial? ...
The false premise is that if we cast our educated vote in this presidential election the right way, we will return civility to American society and we may even “make America great again.”
There is overwhelming evidence in human history that we have never been able to successfully and fairly govern ourselves under any form of government. ...
The closest humanity has ever come to a fair and stable government was codified in ancient Israel’s theocracy. Sadly, they chose to reject it in favor of King Saul. Had they followed God’s preferred form of government, the year of Jubilee would have forgiven everyone’s debt every 50 years. ...
Should we label the Jubilee law Republican or Democratic in today’s world? Is humanity locked into selfishness and bitter competition so bad that we no longer even understand fairness? ...
How do we address the issue of the fallacy of assumed premise? Do we really only have two choices in our presidential election? Can a third option be to recognize God is still trying to lead humanity and that if we choose to pray to him, he will give us the necessary individual wisdom to cast our vote?
The God of this universe will never be co-opted by a political party. He always favors extending freedom to each of us in a truly enlightened view of the world that we now live in. ...
John William
Clarkston
Supports Trump
Many years ago, my twin sons were born alive at six months, one week. They were very tiny and only lived a few hours.
Today they plan to kill any babies that are not wanted at any stage of development. God sees us in our mother’s womb when we are first conceived. He has plans for our life from then on. We are not created to be killed.
The Democrats want to continue killing our babies, no questions asked.
That is not what I want for our future babies, and I will not vote for anyone who does.
President Donald Trump is our only hope to make our country great again and put an end to this slaughter. Killing babies is murder. There has already been too much of that.
Barbara Chandler
Lewiston
Lock him up
Now that we have seen what a bunch of ass kissers this U.S. Senate is, it’s payback time.
Anyone with a brain can see that President Donald Trump committed crimes and should have been impeached. The U.S. Senate let him get away with it.
It shows that they are stupid and incapable of doing the right thing.
They have let all the American people down and have not lived up to their oath of office.
Everyone I know is voting the Republicans out. We need a change.
Lock Trump up.
Clair Reynolds
Pullman