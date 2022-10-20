Litterbox accountability
If you or I violate the law, we can expect to read about it the next day in the local newspaper.
Our city councils, county commissions and the Legislature are required by the Open Meetings Act to be open to the public. The public elects them and are entitled to know how they do their job.
Yet the judges, whose job is to ensure the public’s access to the public’s business, aren’t subject to the same rules.
If a judge violates the Code of Judicial Conduct and a complaint is filed with the Idaho Judicial Council, you aren’t entitled to know a complaint has been filed, or about the nature of the complaint, the hearing, if any, the council’s decision, and the sanctions, if any, that result.
Nor can the public evaluate how the council does its job.
Does it follow its own rules and fairly adjudicate complaints or is it a good old boys club where complaints go to die or become a means of vengeance, depending on who you know? It is accountable to no one.
So when we get to decide which judge to vote for or magistrate to retain, the information that would be most useful is withheld from us on the basis it is none of our business.
It is the litterbox approach to judicial discipline: If you can’t see or smell it, it doesn’t exist.
We deserve better.
John Bradbury
Lewiston
Ignorant Democrats
Here is the shear ignorance of President Joe Biden and the Democrats. Inflation is out of control. We’ve had the highest gas prices in decades And the border is a porous mess.
They pass the Inflation Reduction Act and want you to spend money you don’t already have to purchase electric cars (that are charged mainly by fossil fuel), energy-efficient washers, fridges and coffee pots. What a bunch of dopes.
Mark Lorenz
Clarkston
It’s all a lie
Former Republican election strategist Stuart Stevens writes a hallmark of the Trump era is the alacrity with which intelligent people embrace stupidity. Case in point: the ludicrous castigation of Marty Trillhaase by MAGA madhatters and their inane defending of Dr. Quackelstone in the Oct. 9 Lewiston Tribune. ...
Regarding GOP lies about former President Barack Obama, the 2020 election and the pandemic, in “It Was All A Lie: How The Republican Party Became Donald Trump,” Stevens writes, “They have long been experimenting with how much truth could be removed from our society before we suffer a meltdown.”
He adds Donald Trump might be the meltdown.
He says few people realize how huge the Republican machinery of deception is and how long it has been in the making.
“For decades, those on the right have been cultivating a country within a country,” writes Stevens, sort of a virtual secession from the U.S.
He continues it is standard policy for most Republicans to lie to their constituents, “so it is fitting that Trump’s presidency was always one lie after another to this day.”
Trump and Republicans have predicated their success on “stupidity becoming an airborne viral plague sweeping the country like the walking dead,” Stevens writes.
According to Stevens, most Republicans in Congress regard Trump as a disaster and a disgrace, “but they allow themselves to be trampled and bullied by him nonetheless.”
James Madison wrote survival of American democracy would depend on “character” — a word on the Republicans’ “banned words list.”
Mike Epstein
Clarkston