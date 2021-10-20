Mandate vaccinations
Getting a vaccine was not controversial until former President Donald Trump’s cultists made it so. Due to Trump cultists making vaccination political, hundreds of thousands of Americans have lost their lives to COVID-19 unnecessarily.
Even the highest paid public employee in Washington state refused to be vaccinated, cravenly claiming a religious exemption — even though he’s not religious.
Washington State University football coach Nick Rolovich is allegedly a leader.
Look at the example he was setting. Due to his selfish choice not to be vaccinated, not only should Rolovich have been fired, but the salary for the WSU head coaching job should be slashed by a third.
This would save WSU more than $1 million annually. Perhaps being so unjustifiably overpaid makes Rolovich feel invincible.
When it comes to health care workers refusing the vaccine, the measures should be the same. Health care workers refusing to be vaccinated for COVID-19 should be forced to find a different profession. A health care worker refusing COVID-19 vaccination is proving he lacks the capacity to prioritize his own health care and the health care of others.
Every public building, most especially hospitals and doctors’ offices, should have a sign on every door saying: “No entry without proof of COVID-19 vaccination.”
The Trump cult is literally killing hundreds of thousands of Americans. It wouldn’t matter if COVID-19 only killed Trump cultists. But unfortunately, COVID-19 kills indiscriminately. This is why vaccine mandates are necessary and justifiable.
The freedom to spread deadly diseases does not exist.
Brian Rhoades
Genesee
Be not troubled
Let not your hearts be troubled. Hear the word of God:
John 14:1-6, “Let not your hearts be troubled. Believe in God; believe also in me. In my father’s house are many rooms. If it were not so, would I have told you that I go to prepare a place for you? And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and will take you to myself, that where I am you may be also. And you know the way to where I am going.”
Thomas said to him, “Lord, we do not know where you are going. How can we know the way?”
Jesus said to him, “I am the way, and the truth, and the life. No one comes to the father except through me.”
John 3:16-17, “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life. For God sent not his son into the world to condemn the world; but that the world through him might be saved.”
Hebrews 10:23-25 ,“Let us hold fast the confession of our hope without wavering, for he who promised is faithful. And let us consider how to stir up one another to love and good works, not neglecting to meet together, as is the habit of some, but encouraging one another, and all the more as you see the day drawing near.”
Julia Long
Lewiston
Well done
I just read Eric Barker’s fine, insightful article on the successful effort of the U.S. Forest Service and the Nez Perce Tribe to re-meander Crooked River, just west of Elk City. The folks with the vision and knowledge to accomplish this all deserve our thanks. Once we get the disaster caused by the Snake River navigation system fixed, we will need all the fish habitat that we can find. The Palouse Ranger District has also completed some great repair projects like this one. I sure hope that many more efforts like this are being planned.
Dennis Baird
Moscow