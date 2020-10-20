Disappointed
Your readers think Mike Luckovich’s version of reality — illustrating the dangers of being Black — is racist? And then you print this meme on Oct. 12?
Give me a break. You disappoint me again.
Malcolm Montgomery
Palouse
Jump to nowhere
August ended on a sour note for the Lewiston Tribune and its staff. Sour is the aftertaste of trying to follow a lead story from the front page to page 5A.
The last paragraph of the lead story, “Trump, mayor spar after shooting,” says “The testy news conference followed a chaotic and volatile 24 hours in Portland that began when a caravan of about 600 vehicles packed with Trump supporters drove through Portland and was met with counterprotesters.”
Curious, I follow the trail of bread crumbs to “See SHOOTING, Page 5A.”
Alas, there is no SHOOTING on Page 5A. There is, however, a shot on Page 5A. Figuring that’s as close as the Tribune is likely to get, I try to make sense of it.
Tough going, folks, the copy begins with a sentence fragment —“... left the city, a supporter of the right-wing group Patriot Prayer was fatally shot.”
Readers can invent the missing copy, but would it not make sense to have competent editors and proofreaders to see that the product is coordinated?
Haphazard publishing of this type is a hallmark of the Tribune. Sad to say, often it’s worse, with a “See Page X” leading to a blind alley with no story whatsoever.
Is the staff really this lackadaisical?
Try balancing the cost of proofreading against the loss of credibility and the Tribune’s standing in the community; it’s perilously close to the Plimsoll line.
Bridger Barnett
Clarkston
Trump is no politician
In the paper recently was a lady expressing her political views.
I would like to share mine also. I would like to ask: Just what is hate speech? If you are a Democrat, it is almost anything President Donald Trump says.
He said he wanted to “drain the swamp” of lifetime politicians. It was a good idea but impossible. All of them are very wealthy and are not willing to go out quietly and without a fight. This lady said Trump is rude and a bully. He didn’t try to be a nice guy.
He is not a politician looking for a career in politics.
Joe Biden, however, is a career politician and has been at it for 40-plus years.
He is very personable and, as she says, “classy” and “kind.” She feels she could walk right up to him and say. “Hello Joe.”
I do believe she could do the same to President Trump. She doesn’t know if Trump is really unkind.
It is so easy to criticize someone by what we read about them in the newspaper. The good things the president has accomplished are at the bottom of the newspapers.
Laura Stilson
Lewiston
Retain Troy
To say these are turbulent times is a huge understatement. To make the future a better place for us all, some things must change and some should not. One thing that should not change is our representative to the Idaho House of Representatives, Caroline Nilsson Troy.
Troy, in her three terms, has proven to be a capable legislator. She is a member of the powerful Joint Finance–Appropriations Committee. She has been endorsed by the National Federation of Independent Business. She is bringing forward legislation on behalf of her constituents.
We are fortunate that a person of Troy’s caliber is willing to serve. Please join us in voting to return her to office.
Steve and Donna Busch
Moscow