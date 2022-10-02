It’s time for some straight talk about security on the Mexican border. Republicans want to whine about it. Democrats have no plans. Donald Trump-following Republicans want to bring back the sadism we had before with babies kidnapped from parents and people forced to sleep on cold concrete floors. Democrats want to wring their hands, but do nothing substantive.
So what is a real effort going to look like? For real border security, we need to hire a half-million new Border Patrol agents. That is going to cost money, so we will need new taxes. We also need about 500 to 5,000 new immigration courtrooms and double the number of immigration judges.
Then what?
For our borders to be secure, the conditions south of us need to change. We have made a start on that, working with foreign governments to make life more livable so people don’t feel the need to move here.
Republican governors: Stop the stunts. Man up and do your jobs.
For Democrats, we don’t need liberal solutions. We need practical thinking for our people here and at the border. Start thinking about what people here need.
How do we finance all this? Start by returning to the tax levels of the Clinton era when liberal Bill Clinton made a deal with the House Speaker Newt Gingrich. We not only had a balanced budget then. We actually were paying down the national debt.
Mark Sherry
Lewiston
Tossed under the bus
For a half-century, Republicans relied on Stuart Stevens to win their elections. He had the best win-loss record of any election strategist in the business. He knows the GOP as intimately as anyone. ...
This knowledge caused him to finally leave the party in disgust after serving it so successfully. ...
In his book, “It Was All A Lie, How The Republican Party Became Donald Trump,” he writes that he takes the insane levels of hypocrisy and lying among Republicans personally because he helped elect so many to Congress who now support former President Donald Trump.
“I know these men and women well,” Stevens says, “and I know they find Trump repulsive and a degradation of their life’s work and espoused values.”
He goes on to say it’s shameless how the Republicans continue to support Trump despite the knowledge that on some level it goes against every civic value they ever previously held.
“The GOP has abandoned any sense of higher duty other than serving Trump and his MAGA world,” Stevens says, calling out the party and his former colleagues for a “contagious failure of responsibility under whatever ludicrous cover story the Republicans are pushing at any given moment.”
Stevens sees the symbiotic relationship between Trump and the Republicans as a “mutually self-reinforcing abandonment of any and all moral commitments to the principles of courage, honor, dignity, truth, justice and fair play. ... ”
Loyalty to the country, the Constitution or democracy has been tossed under the bus as well.