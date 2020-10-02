Look out for yourselves
I am always saddened to hear of great losses to our agricultural industry in Washington state due to winds and wildfire. These are climate events and, as they have occurred more frequently in the last decade, I hope to see the agricultural industry turn about-face and support measures to mitigate the exacerbating causes for their own demise.
The truth is that I want farmers to succeed. We all need farmers to succeed. I also admit that it is increasingly hard to support those who vote or act against their best interests.
Taxpayers have supported farmers in the farm bill for decades and in recent Trump administration bailouts. So I think it’s fair for taxpayers to expect farmers to support movements away from fossil fuels to ensure their own success. Consider supporting the Green New Deal or carbon tax used to support agriculture or other environmental measures that will, ultimately, keep crops growing for the state, the nation and the world.
Farmers, you have been let down, lied to and manipulated into voting against your best interests. It’s time to change your voting pattern.
Karen Ransom
Clarkston