Elect Johnson mayor
During the past 40-plus years, I have had occasion to contact various state legislators when certain problems arose and when I was concerned about proposed legislation.
I can say without hesitation that I was always pleased with the response I got from Sen. Dan Johnson and his advice and assistance in solving the problem at hand. His actions were always prompt, timely and designed to address the issues in a positive manner.
If Lewiston is going to elect a strong mayor, I can think of no one better prepared or qualified for the job than Dan Johnson.
Please give him your support and vote when you go to the polls. You will not be disappointed.
Steve Rice
Lewiston
Neglected trees
This is to respond to Ged W. Randall as to the state of trees in the cemetery and parks of Lewiston.
Although Councilor John Bradbury’s comment as to death and dying was somewhat exaggerated, here are the actual statistics at some sites.
At Community Park, of 160 trees, about 40 percent of broadleaf trees are severely winter sunscald and buck-rubbed damaged or abused by mowing equipment.
At Sunset, Demolay, Prospect, Pioneer and Modie parks and the Normal Hill Cemetery, almost every young tree is similarly damaged. The most catastrophic broadleaf tree damage by city neglect and abuse is along the roadways from Memorial Bridge to and including the U.S. Highway 12-95 intersection.
For decades, the vast majority of the 100 trees replaced by the city every year are these abused young trees — losses in many tens of thousands of dollars — replanted with $200 spindly replacements.
John W. Fisher
Lewiston
Walking all over us
Voting yes on Proposition 1 is easy. I have not heard a single convincing argument for a new system. We might luck out with qualified candidates, but most have limited exposure to comprehensive public administration. Prop. 1 opens the door for the loudest among us to be elected.
Candidate Wilson Boots, you have convinced me to vote yes. Being mayor requires good judgment skills. Your decisions so far do not demonstrate that. Standing with armed friends to “protect us” from quiet marchers did not foster respect. Please don’t protect me that way.
Putting citizens at risk and keeping businesses closed longer during the pandemic with your fight against masks did not foster respect nor protect any freedoms. Your group was loud, rude and short on logic, often criticizing councilors you once supported as saviors from the system.
You say you want to change a system because you don’t like the manager, but that is just a cover up for your true desire for power.
Now you have signs designed to put down a challenger — Sen. Dan Johnson — who is, by nature, a gentleman.
However, getting an “F” on the Idaho Freedom Foundation report card is really a badge of honor, not a negative.
I am voting yes because you’re giving me an off-key nightmare of Nancy Sinatra’s 1966 hit single:
“…These boots are made for walkin’. And that’s just what they’ll do. One of these days these boots are gonna walk all over you.”
No thanks. I’ll vote yes.
Dennis W. Ohrtman
Lewiston