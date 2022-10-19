Long-haulers
I am a COVID-19 long-hauler of more than two years. I was infected on July 7, 2020, at the age of 29.
I had no idea one week of mild illness would completely wipe out my previous good health.
I used to average 15,000 to 20,000 steps a day and was an avid hiker. De-stressing after eight hours on my feet at work sometimes meant a good, long, five-mile walk through the woods.
Today, I’m diagnosed with post-COVID syndrome, probable post-viral myalgic encephalomyelitis, tachycardia and have a variety of neurological and muscular symptoms that have been pretty much the same daily since July of 2020.
I am still able to work, but any sort of exertion leaves me feeling sickly, and my heart does not tolerate much activity now.
The frustrating part is every medical test I have undergone has come back virtually clean, which is common for long-haulers.
I am not asking anyone to adopt any sort of moral, political or scientific stance concerning all of this, but merely ask: If you have a COVID-19 long-hauler in your life, please give them your patience, compassion, love and understanding.
Please listen to us even though we may not appear sick at all.
Our lives aren’t the same anymore, and not all of us have concrete answers as to why that is just yet.
Many have a long road before us, full of uncertainties and fears.
As I have experienced first-hand, having understanding relatives and/or friends alongside us makes it all the easier.
Jared Edmonds
Palouse
Ethnic slur
Danny Radakovich: Each time you use the last three letters of my name in your letters to the editor, for whatever inane reason, I consider it not only an ethnic slur, but an insult to all Polish people. This should be plain and simple enough for you to understand.
The Rev. Donald Sokolowski
Grangeville
