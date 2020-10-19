Summed up
A big thank you to Judy Hendrickson for her excellent summation of national voting issues which she gave in her recent letter to the editor.
Arthur Johnstone
Clarkston
Backs Ridge
Reelect Judy Ridge as Asotin County Public Utility District commissioner, District 1.
Ridge really cares about the success of the PUD.
The Asotin County PUD has the lowest water rates, is debt-free and is constantly investing in system upgrades.
Ridge brings proven leadership you can trust and depend on.
Please vote for Judy Ridge.
Stan and Bonnie Wilson
Clarkston
Vote for Marinella
Many of us take for granted we live in the best nation on Earth.
Thanks to the foresight of the Founding Fathers, our republic offers many freedoms, choices and responsibilities. One of the greatest responsibilities is choosing outstanding leadership for our national, state and local governments.
Election Day (Nov. 3) is nearly here and I’d like to invite readers to join me in voting for Scott Marinella as Snake River Circuit Court Superior Court judge.
Marinella has been a personal friend for nearly 30 years. Additionally, I have had the privilege and pleasure of working for him in his law practice for five of those 30 years. I have first-hand knowledge of his integrity, compassion, impartiality, enthusiasm, fairness, kindness and commitment to each client whose matters come into his hands.
In my opinion, integrity and someone’s word are two of the highest character traits I consider. I would not affiliate myself with someone who didn’t have both of these traits firmly in place. Marinella has never disappointed me. He takes time to thoroughly study situations and determine the best possible course of action. Then he does what he says he’s going to do.
At this time in our history, it is more critical than ever to choose leadership with the highest values, morals and scruples.
Scott Marinella meets and exceeds these characteristics and will have my vote on Nov. 3. Please join me and vote for Scott, too.
AileenWarren
Dayton, Wash.
Democrats threaten jobs
If you are following the Democrats who promise to end all drilling, fracking and natural gas development, the petroleum industry provides millions of jobs. It also provides thousands of products we use daily — everything from antifreeze to lipstick to tampons. ...
The American Heritage Dictionary: Petroleum is a thick, yellow to black mixture of gaseous liquid and solid hydrocarbons that occurs naturally in the Earth’s surface, can be separated into fractions including natural gas, gasoline, diesel and lubricating oils, asphalt and used as raw materials for a wide variety of derivative products. Petroleum is much more than oil. It has a long list of byproducts.
Lawrence Booth
Coeur d’Alene