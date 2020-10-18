Elect Wilson
Cathy McMorris Rodgers has had control of the 5th Congressional District since 2005 and expects us to elect her again. She’s analogous to an old car. Is she worth keeping or is it time to update to newer and better?
A recent townhall with Dave Wilson and McMorris Rodgers helped us decide:
l Health care — McMorris Rodgers said she and her party have an excellent health care plan instead of the Affordable Care Act, but there has never been a plan in 10 years.
l Payroll taxes — Wilson said, “We cannot renege on our promises to our seniors.” Therefore, we need to keep our payroll taxes to fund Social Security and Medicare. However, McMorris Rodgers stated she wants “more flexibility in our payroll taxes” and voted to raise the age of Medicare from 65 to 67.
l Pandemic — Over 215, 000 Americans are dead, yet McMorris Rodgers voted against pandemic legislation and said President Donald Trump “took quick action” on dealing with the pandemic....
l Economy — At the townhall, McMorris Rodgers stated, “More than double the people in Washington state are going to food banks,” yet she voted for a $1 trillion corporate tax cut for the wealthy. However, in closing she told us to “hope” as it will lead us to a “brighter future.”
It is definitely time for newer and better. Wilson is ready to be our voice in the House of Representatives. Our vote is our voice for Dave.
Pat Bates
Clarkston
Elect Mitchell
Brandon Mitchell is not afraid to stand up for his beliefs. ...
In a poem, each of the six travelers takes hold of a different part of the elephant and then describes to the others what he has discovered.
One of the men finds the elephant’s leg and describes it as being round and rough like a tree. Another feels the tusk and describes the elephant as a spear. A third grabs the tail and insists that an elephant is like a rope. A fourth discovers the trunk and insists that the elephant is like a large snake.
Each is describing truth.
This is exactly how I feel about this election. It boils down to what understanding and principles we seek.
To clarify, Mitchell is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and will fight to protect religious freedoms.
He supports the Second Amendment and is endorsed by the National Rifle Association.
He supports the creation and analysis to increase homeowner exemptions
He supports the 21st century education and the needs of Benewah and Latah counties.
He will not support the Green New Deal.
He has spoken with and will work to assist in mental health and social service needs.
He is an advocate for foster children and adopted a meth baby.
He has researched and understands the minimum wage controversy.
As I see it, we all have a choice.
Mine is to support Brandon Mitchell.
Lindsay Greene
Battle Ground, Wash.
Cronyism?
I thought it interesting that a county commissioner running for reelection and who says he detests the Lewiston Tribune is using that company to print and mail out his campaign materials. Then, too, what’s with Commissioner Doug Havens getting an endorsement from Gary Peters, who Havens voted on to appoint to the Lewiston-Nez Perce CountyAirport Authority Board?
Cronyism? How much did that cost the taxpayers?
Ged W Randall
Lewiston