Tracking the war
Considering the trouble we’re having tracking our weapons sent to Ukraine (CNN, April 19), we can ill-afford a “WMEATless diet.”
The report “World Military Expenditures and Arms Transfers” (WMEAT) has been published annually by our State Department since 1971. It became a codified requirement in 1994 (22 U.S.C. § 2593b).
That “sunshine law” required “detailed, comprehensive, and statistical information regarding military expenditures, arms transfers, armed forces, and related economic data for each country of the world” in an unclassified report.
The program was quietly ended by the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2022 under Section 5114(b)(4).
None of the news services on whom the Lewiston Tribune relies covered this story.
Quote of note, the 12th doctor on war:
“When you fire that first shot, no matter how right you feel, you have no idea who’s going to die. You don’t know whose children are going to scream and burn. How many hearts will be broken. How many lives shattered. How much blood will spill until everybody does what they were always going to have to do from the very beginning. Sit down and talk.” (Doctor Who, “The Zygon Inversion”)
Someday the bloodletting in Europe will stop and negotiations will begin.
In the war’s eventual aftermath, we’ll need more information on where its warriors and weapons ended up, not less.
Analysts, journalists and the public should all be clamoring about the loss of the “one stop shop” for that information WMEAT provided.
Thomas A. Hennigan
Asotin
Challenges Jones
Former Idaho Supreme Court Chief Justice Jim Jones addressed the misgivings of our nation inherent within our founding. However, he fails to adequately point out the corrective actions our country has taken in its march towards freedom and liberty.
When Martin Luther King stated, “The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice,” he understood human nature and the failings of men. He wished to walk on the path of the giants before him and battle for the debt that is owed and promised in the Declaration of Independence and our Constitution.
Jones stated: “Let’s teach history as it really was, as it really happened. Let’s not gloss it over or give it some kind of rosy glow.”
I agree. However, he only wants to talk about our failings and leave out the progress. He wishes to hold his audience hostage to the guilt of our failings. Most, if not all, of the failings he mentioned have been corrected. I do not feel guilty about this.
It is a shame the press only wishes one side of the story to be heard because we need a robust debate about the founding of this country and not the one-sided tactics utilized by Jones.
I would like to publicly debate Jones. It would be the carpenter vs. the justice.
I wonder if he would accept the challenge or, at best, get 90 minutes to tell the whole story to the First Presbyterian Church in Twin Falls?
Jim Chmelik
Cottonwood
Give Jones more play
I would like to suggest that the article on Page 3B of the Oct. 8 Lewiston Tribune regarding critical race theory by former Idaho Supreme Court Chief Justice Jim Jones be reprinted on the front page of an upcoming paper for all to see.
This is an item that most people have no idea what they are talking about when they denigrate schools and other entities for pushing the same without any evidence or truthful information.
Many have no idea what it really is and that it is not in our schools. They need to erase what they have stored in their brains and rethink what they are saying.
In other words, please educate all these poor people so they don’t go around spouting untruths forever.
Starre Barnett
Clarkston
Who are we?
Are we the American people?
Here are a few facts that prove we are not:
l Open southern borders.
l Millions of illegal aliens with high criminal records.
l Massive inflation
l More COVID-19 deaths in 2021 then in 2020. More restrictions and vaccinations didn’t work.
l The U.S. Department of Justice spying on our patriotic parents.
l Defunding our police.
l Crippled American energy.
l The humiliating surrender in Afghanistan with lives and equipment left behind.
l Russia’s outrageous invasion of Ukraine.
l China owns “China Joe” Biden and family. Soon, it will own us.
l China Joe is Jimmy Carter on steroids, one disaster after another.
There is hope on the horizon and we must make sure only legal votes count.
God bless this great country and those that serve to protect it and us.
Marge Lunders
Lapwai