Keep city politics civil
This letter may be a bit early, but I think it would serve us well if we started thinking about our upcoming local election. Lewiston seems to struggle with city management issues from time to time, so the strong mayor idea seems to be a possible solution.
But think about this: Do we need to add our country’s paralyzing political differences to the issues of managing a town such as Lewiston? I fear that the whole mayor thing, at this time, is going to be a battle between Fox News and MSNBC. And we really don’t need that complication.
The prudent thing to do for now is to vote yes on Proposition 1 and keep our current management system. Let’s keep divisive politics out of our little town — at least for a few more years.
Maybe in time, there won’t be so much hate, fear and anger flying about, and a strong mayor might be a good idea.
Vote yes on Prop. 1 and choose your council members.
Darrell Scott
Lewiston
Chooses Baldwin, Lang
My son Phillip and I were victims of a hit and run earlier this year while on a walk and bike ride on Normal Hill. Phillip was flown to the children’s hospital in Spokane and spent 10 days there.
It was a challenging and scary experience. But the enormous community support helped us keep our faith.
Thank you to so many of you who helped us and special thanks to Staci Baldwin with the Jackson’s Pay it Forward Foundation and Jon Lang, the owner of the apartment building where I live.
Within days of the incident, Staci delivered a gift basket containing numerous thoughtful items and significant financial assistance. It truly allowed me to focus on Phillip’s healing because it lifted some of the immediate financial burden. ...
Shortly after arriving back home, I received a text message from Jon Lang’s office telling me not to worry about my next rent payment. He wanted to cover it as a way to help us out. That also provided much needed relief. ...
Both of these wonderful people are running for two seats on the Lewiston School Board. How often do you have a chance to vote for two candidates who demonstrate such enormous compassion and care for others? These two people mean it when they say they care about kids.
I’m sure there are many good candidates, but I hope you strongly consider Baldwin and Lang when you vote on Nov. 2.
I know from experience they are caring individuals.
Christopher Spataro
Lewiston