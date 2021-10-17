Elect Hauger
Three viable candidates are running for Zone 5 for Mountain View School District No. 244.
It’s encouraging to see the competition for zone positions and it shows that our residents do care about our children’s education and our schools.
One of these candidates is fully qualified for the Zone 5 position. That candidate is Katrena Hauger.
Born and raised in Grangeville, she moved back to our community eight years ago. Her 35 years in education give Katrena experience to work with the school board to maintain Mountain View’s educational standards.
She is a good communicator who researches facts and gathers information, communicating them in a diplomatic, clear manner.
Katrena listens to all sides and helps mediate solutions. She is solid in her knowledge of Idaho state and district funding. Katrena is also a local business owner, operating TNT Stoneworks with her husband, Tuck, and she will use this business knowledge to help the board develop and present transparent budgetary plans to the community, explaining the need for the levy if and when one is necessary.
I know that she will work legislatively to encourage our state to fully fund the school districts of Idaho and support Idaho education.
I believe we need local people to make experienced decisions for our school board.
Katrena’s conservative values are a plus for our community.
Julie Hauger
Grangeville
Court-martial Milley
When President Joe Biden was inaugurated, Democrats knew they had the support of the upper command in the military.
They owned Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley, who committed treason by calling his counterpart in the Chinese Communist military and stating, “Gen. Li, if we’re going to attack, I’m going to call you ahead of time.”
The National Military Command Center controls America’s nuclear weapons. Milley called a meeting and informed senior officials that they report to him, not to President Donald Trump.
Milley told them to follow no order without consulting him first.
Milley held a Pentagon meeting and said, “The military might be required to use physical force against President Trump.”
Milley had similar conversations with the CIA and the National Security Agency directors.
He should be court-martialed.
Civilian control of the military was over. Milley was in charge. He is now Biden’s military adviser.
Biden’s new woke defense secretary, Lloyd Austin, stated his first job was to exterminate extremism in the U.S. military.
Thereafter, soldiers reported being forced to accept critical race theory, a white supremacist world view and no free speech. Service people were told they were racist because of the color of their white skin.
The military isn’t recruiting people to keep our country free. It wants people who are woke.
Thus, we have a totalitarian system where the military is the enforcement muscle of treasonous Democratic elites.
Controlling the military is the first thing you have to do to take over a country.
Jim Emmert
Kamiah
Fox News lies
I have some questions for Fox News fans who don’t want to get the COVID-19 vaccine: Why was Rupert Murdoch, owner of Fox News, one of the first to get the vaccine?
Why does Fox News have a stronger mandate for its employees to get vaccinated than the Biden administration does?
Why do Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham celebrate on their shows those who have quit their jobs rather than get the vaccine while they’ve been vaccinated but continue to happily work at Fox News while spreading lies about the vaccine?
Could it be that the propagandists on Fox News don’t really believe their own lies, but want to spread their right-wing poison for political reasons and/or ratings and profit?
It seems those in the cult of Trump aren’t bothered in the least by rank hypocrisy, cowardice or blatant lying.
Alice Jacobson
Lewiston