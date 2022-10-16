Too long a wait
I thoroughly enjoy the Lewiston Tribune and read it cover to cover like many of your readers.
My routine has been interrupted and there is nothing like an interruption in routine to frustrate an “older” reader.
The recent transition in service delivery has been most disturbing, i.e., no Monday paper, newspaper delivery late in the afternoon instead of before 8 a.m. and perhaps today sums up my frustration.
The Sunday paper should not arrive at my home after 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
That is not a misprint. I cannot read my Sunday paper until late Tuesday afternoon.
What have I missed in terms of local happenings?
I am grateful that the U.S. Postal Service now delivers the paper (shout out to the extra responsibility to those mail carriers).
Please, please attempt to find a carrier to work at least one day a week to disseminate news and information on Sunday mornings.
I’m not sure why I am the first person to speak up on this issue.
Mike Kinziger
Deary
Supports Gilbert
This Nov. 8, I urge you to vote for Terry Gilbert for state superintendent of public instruction.
Gilbert has been involved with education in Idaho for more than 40 years and knows firsthand the joys and challenges of being in the classroom.
He is a tireless supporter of public schools and does not support a voucher program as does his opponent.
He will push our legislative body to properly fund education in Idaho as required by our state constitution by advocating for improved teacher salaries to compete with surrounding states, advocating for replacing our aging school buildings, improving graduation rates and investing in crucial early childhood education programs.
Gilbert is a consummate gentleman who can debate and disagree with others, but who speaks with respect and kindness to his challengers. He has served the public and the greater good in leadership roles in educational organizations, Rotary and his home church.
Join me in voting for Terry Gilbert, a candidate with integrity and experience in the business of educating our children.
Lori Conlon Khan
Moscow
Pot calling kettle black
In his Oct. 5 letter (“Dugger misinforms”), Larry Larocco sounds like a bitter has-been.
While accusing Marvin F. Dugger of misrepresenting facts, panicking, lying, being extreme right wing and guilty of “regurgitating” conspiracy theories, LaRocco never once gives an example of Dugger’s use of any of these tactics. LaRocco slanders Jesus, Dugger and former President Donald Trump, who he referred to as “orange Jesus.”
LaRocco accuses Dugger of “misrepresenting mainstream conservative values” and being aligned with the John Birch Society and Trump as proof that he is a “threat to our democracy.”
LaRocco demonstrated his own proclivity to lying and misrepresenting while attempting to convince people to vote for H.R. 4083, his failed attempt to include the lower Salmon River into the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act in 1994. During a stump at Brackenbury Square, he claimed that then-Sen.Larry Craig was in full agreement with him on his bill.
I called Craig who confirmed that he did not support LaRocco’s bill. Upon confronting LaRocco with the truth, one of his supporters and two of his friends pushed me up against a brick wall and ordered me to shut up and leave the square.
LaRocco is an example of the pot calling the kettle black when he accuses Dugger of lying.
Dick Sherwin
Lewiston
At cross purposes
American people say: “Midterm elections are in a few days and my community is flooded with illegals. I can’t make enough money to make ends meet due to inflation. The stock market is headed south. My neighbor’s house was broken into. And now there is talk of nuclear war.”
Democrats say: “The best we can give you is abortion up to birth, proper pronoun usage, drag queen story hour and a reminder that Orange Man is bad.”
John Webb
Reubens
Retain McCann
The Idaho Legislature is a better place with people like Lori McCann serving.
Rep. McCann and her husband, Bill Jr., stand for everything that is right about Idaho, including focusing on education, hard work and family.
Lori can handle the job, whether it’s behind a desk, driving a semi full of cattle or representing us at the Statehouse in Boise.
Please join me in retaining Lori McCann in the Idaho House of Representatives from Legislative District 6.
Mike Tatko
Lewiston