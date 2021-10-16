Evolving standards
In Tuesday’s Flashback page, which flashed back to Oct. 12, 1977, there were two articles discussing a new name for the Sacajawea Junior High mascot. In 1977, it was determined to be insensitive to continue to use the name “Savages.”
The proposed alternatives were “Braves” and “Warriors”.
Now 44 years later, school mascots named Braves and Warriors are deemed equally insensitive.
Could we consider that attitudes and sensibilities change and that perhaps everything is not a conspiracy?
Irene Everett
Lewiston
Supports Tousley
We’re voting for Rick Tousley for Lewiston City Council, and you might ask — why? Good question.
Tousley loves our city. He has demonstrated that from his many roles with the Lewiston Civic Theatre to serving on the planning and zoning commission and running for city council.
He has proven time and time again that his only interest in being involved in the workings and activities of our community is to shine a light on different points of view and be a part of any problem-solving that would result in strength and growth for our community.
Tousley is a man of strong moral fiber. He is compassionate for those less fortunate, highly intelligent and, as a former teacher, he has the pulse of and is interested in what we are leaving for the young people of our community.
Voting for Rick Tousley is voting for a candidate who will look at issues, turn them over, inside out, upside down, and come to a conclusion that serves all of us, not just in the here and now but for the future of Lewiston.
Liz Chavez
Lewiston
Vote yes
The question isn’t whether an elected mayor could do better or worse — it is the cost and process of replacing this elected official.
Every newly elected mayor gets a 90-day grace period before citizens can start a recall petition. This petition must have signatures of at least 20 percent of all registered voters (18,000-plus) in our city. In contrast, a normal petition only needs 20 percent of those that voted in the last city election (4,000-plus).
If a recall petition obtains the required signatures, the mayor can resign — or the voters will decide the recall, in the next election. To override the recall petition, the challenged mayor must receive a majority of the cast votes, or exceed the votes that were received in his/her election.
In contrast, a city manager can be fired by the city council. It’s that simple. Our city council did it in 2009.
Also, all applicants for this position often have a degree in public or business administration (preferably a master’s)—and five years experience.
Expertise is needed to run our city’s complex day-to-day operations. Vote yes to keep our city government—as it is!
William Schreib
Lewiston
Vote for Parker
Julia Parker is running for Moscow City Council. She has been a Moscow resident for more than 20 years, is a former University of Idaho instructor and is now a board-certified nurse specializing in elder care.
She supports local businesses, farmers, education and economic growth.
She is an advocate for promoting Moscow as a welcoming community. We are so lucky to have such a talented woman running for Moscow City Council.
Early voting starts at the courthouse on Monday and ends Oct. 29. Make sure you are registered and vote.
Dee Blair
Moscow