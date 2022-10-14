I found last week’s editorial on Ammon Bundy devoid of sound reasoning and facts. Bundy does not cloak himself in a Martin Luther King Jr. T-shirt. Only myself and others have made this reasonably accurate comparison. Bundy actually and humbly resists it.
The editorial’s historical illiteracy should be embarrassing to the editorial staff. Overwhelming discrimination is not confined to race. And it is found in the administrative machinations of today’s federal environmental (and most other) agencies.
As an environmental historian specializing in the evolution of administrative hubris, I can provide chapter and verse on its assault on democracy.
As a water resources manager for 42 years, I can provide hundreds of pages of real-life narrative on its outright corruption.
As the father-in-law of a Black man and grandfather of Black grandchildren who must be ever vigilant for their freedom, liberty and advancement, I can tell you that the comparison with the civil rights movement has more essential similarities than differences.
Typically, journalists make poor historians and would be even poorer practitioners of natural resource management, a field far more complex in theory and application than the important one they are engaged in. And for that reason, it’s important they get things rightly told.