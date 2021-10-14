Bravo, Bradbury
In response to John Bradbury’s Oct. 2 letter to the editor, Bradbury is right on once again. I only wished he had included a financial comparison of leadership pay between Lewiston, Boise and Spokane. How is Lewiston able to meet or exceed what Boise and Spokane pay for their leadership?
After all, it is only our tax dollars. At least we have one person on the city council watching those dollars and the impact on the community.
Ken Jacks
Lewiston
Fulcher plays politics
I just got Rep. Russ Fulcher’s e-letter in which he starts out by blasting Democrats over immigration. Following up on the links, I find that he is using such things as the high jinks of another Republican congressman for his own inflammatory rhetoric.
A Louisiana representative proposed an amendment to the Reconciliation Bill that would have set a limit of 10 DUIs to say an immigrant shouldn’t get citizenship (or — more anger-baiting — “amnesty for illegals”). The purposes of the amendment were to gum up the progress on moving the bill forward, make the bill more cumbersome and, above all, create the kinds of dog whistles that other highly partisan representatives — such as Fulcher — could use to keep their constituents angry enough to keep voting for them.
Then the Republicans complain that their amendments are not accepted.
This bill does need fine-tuning, but serious, thoughtful fine-tuning, that will make important legislation even better. Our country especially needs to act fast on climate change because time is running out. I would like to see a carbon users’ fee to cover the rapidly increasing costs of disasters, but it could never be considered because people such as Fulcher, and friends, who would make it into another dog whistle “tax.”
Fulcher’s missive continued to spew partisan chicanery that is written to cover his own lack of serious concern for his country and state, while promoting his party and, above all, his reelection.
Connie Miller
Ahsahka
Solving abortion debate
There’s a simple answer and easy solution to the abortion debate: If you’re against abortion, don’t have one. And don’t force a religious mandate on a personal choice.
Shelley Dumas
Grangeville