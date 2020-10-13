Did Sayre see this flag?
I saw an automobile parade of President Donald Trump’s supporters driving into Moscow the morning before I read Jeff Sayre’s complaint that “Day in and day out, 24/7, there have been attacks on all things Trump.”
The flags flying in the familiar shade of dark blue with white letters calling for Trump 2020 didn’t bother me, but I am very bothered by the last line of the flag I saw flying: “F*** your feelings.”
If Sayre wants to buy one of these flags to show his support of the bullying liar with authoritarian tendencies who now treats the White House as his personal property, he can enter “f*** your feelings” (I had to force my fingers to type the whole word), Trump and flag into the search feature on Amazon.
He can also get flags with the f-word directed more explicitly against either Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden, but I haven’t seen either of them flying in public.
I have written of Trump using words describing bad people, but they are indeed descriptive of him and I can support every word. Even Paul Ryan, former Republican speaker of the House, said that Trump spoke racist thoughts.
So if Sayre really wants to support his candidate and rage against the “attacks,” he can join other Trump supporters in flying a flag with a word that surely 90 percent of parents driving down the same street I drove don’t want their children to see.
John Anderson
Pullman
Positive test
President Donald Trump: The COVID-19 test you took on Oct. 2 is the first and only positive thing you’ve done during this presidency.
Shelley Dumas
Grangeville
Elect Kersting-Lark
Like many of you, I am concerned about the overall health of our state: education, jobs and wages, public lands, health care, recovery from the pandemic, mental health support and housing, to name a few.
During the last years, I have come to know Dulce Kersting-Lark through her philanthropic endeavors. Her commitment to service in her community is remarkable. Kersting-Lark’s philosophy of giving back by using her intelligence and leadership qualities has benefited our community greatly.
Being an historian, she will bring a unique skill set to the Idaho Legislature for problem-solving. I have heard her say more than once that if one wants to solve current challenges, one needs to understand the past and how decisions were made that brought us to the place we are now.
With this perspective, and Kersting-Lark’s respect for Idahoans and their personal journeys, she will be value-added to the conversations in Boise.
Being a parent and homeowner, she relates personally to the many issues that face young families today. Well-researched and creative, she will bring an eloquent voice to important discussions and policy development that will benefit all Idahoans with stronger more resilient communities.
I am confident that I can count on Kersting-Lark to represent me and all of District 5 in helping to create an environment where everyone can thrive.
Please go to DulceforIdaho.com for more information and then Vote for Dulce Kersting-Lark.
Lynn Weaver
Moscow