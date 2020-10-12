Choose hope over fear
Hope is not a plan. Wishing for normal won’t bring us back to normal. Saying we aren’t going to vote because we are not getting exactly who or what we personally want is selfish. Saying we don’t understand all the issues, voting on just one issue or feeling too confused to vote shows our ignorance and lack of will.
Our Nov. 3 election will determine America’s future . ...
We will be showing what we want our country to be. We have a nation where millions of people are going to lose their health care, where working families are struggling to get by while the wealthiest make billions of dollars in tax breaks, where President Donald Trump, because of reported losses on his 500 businesses, paid no taxes for 10 years and only $750 in 2017. We know Trump knowingly did not act to protect us from the COVID-19 pandemic and more than 210,000 Americans are dead. Trump has consistently shown contempt and mockery of our Constitution, our virtues and our rule of law. He has lied to us more than 20,000 times, and stated white supremacists are “very fine people” but our soldiers are “losers” and “suckers.”
The corrupting of America is not Trump’s alone; he is the mouthpiece of a corrupt system and a Republican Party that gave up its leadership, its very soul, to become his followers. ...
Remember what Joe Biden told us: Choose hope over fear, science over fiction, unity over division and truth over lies.
Pat Bates
Clarkston
Ask a veteran
I’m in my 90s and fought for our flag.
We lucky ones made it back from Korea but a lot didn’t — bless their souls.
It needs to be a federal crime to burn our flag. You who burn it should be given the death penalty for treason. If you don’t like it, pack up, get out of the USA and go try that somewhere else.
Furthermore, if you burn a police car, a building or monument — it should be five years hard labor. That may wake you up.
We veterans served and fought for you to have free speech and freedom of expression. And this is how you react?
Get a history lesson. Serve your country or talk to a veteran. Then make a judgment.
Robert Dean
Lewiston
Stands with Shinn
I wholeheartedly support Brian Shinn for reelection to the Asotin County District 1 commissioner position.
Shinn has served the county in this position for two terms, and has proven his abilities and knowledge are well-matched for the job. During his lifetime in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, Shinn has been very involved in various organizations dedicated to improving the business climate and economy of the valley.
He approaches the position with a perspective open to considering all segments of our community, and works hard to make decisions most beneficial to all.
Please consider casting your vote to preserve the experience and knowledge that Brian Shinn brings to the position.
Doug Mattoon
Former Asotin County District 1 commissioner
Green Valley, Ariz.
Get in line
Kamala Harris stated during the vice presidential debate that some people had to stand in line to get toilet paper due to the pandemic. If the Harris-Joe Biden (her words not mine) ticket wins this election along with their socialist posse, we will all be standing in line to get toilet paper and going to Nancy Pelosi’s house to get ice cream.
Cleve Chisholm
Lewiston