Former President Donald Trump’s pathological lying must have infected Sen. Mike Crapo as he campaigns for reelection. In an apparent act of desperation, Crapo falsely blames President Joe Biden for the nation’s economy and inflation.
It is well understood that market-based economies are self-regulated and that presidents and Congress have little control over markets other than regulating fair market play.
Government does have fiscal influence over the economy and inflation through government spending and taxing. However, spending and taxing are powers granted to Congress, not presidents.
Monetary policy controlled by the Federal Reserve also influences the economy and inflation.
The foremost factor contributing to the financial crisis was the pandemic.
First, in relation to the pandemic, the government had to spend money to support industries and people vulnerable to the virus. This increased the money supply leading to inflation.
Second, American industries, small and large, reacted to financial losses induced by the pandemic by charging more because in a free market they could.
Third, the virus also caused breakdowns in supply chains, creating shortages which raised prices.
Fourth and fifth factors, not related to the pandemic, have been the Fed’s easy money supply and the Fed’s slowness in responding to the inflationary pressure.
Sixth, supporting Ukraine also increased government spending. You might say this was the perfect financial storm.
You would think Crapo, after three terms in office, would understand these principles and factors and align his political rhetoric with truth while also focusing on his financial duties.
John Claassen
Moscow
Term limit Mitchell
I received a mailer saying Brandon Mitchell is leading the fight for congressional term limits. Considering that he voted against a $6 million grant to fund preschool and early literacy, voted to punish librarians for just doing their job and sponsored the bill to prevent university students from using their school I.D. cards for voter identification purposes, I’m all for term limiting Mitchell.
Please join me in voting for Tim Gresbeck for Legislative District 6 state representative, seat A.
Linda Ross
Deary
Choose Fry
I have personally known Julie Fry for 25 years and can confidently recommend her for the position of Latah County clerk.
A Vandal alum, Fry has resided in Latah County for more than 30 years, giving her a truly local perspective.
As county clerk, she will focus on listening to everyone and providing excellent customer service. She values transparency with county finances and election integrity. With her extensive professional background in accounting and records management, Fry is a perfect fit for the duties of this position.
Please join me in supporting Julie Fry for Latah County clerk on Nov. 8.