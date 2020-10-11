Heed the alarm
This letter is in response to the 2020 presidential debate that just literally instructed a hate group to “stand by.”
Just so we are clear: Proud Boys showed up and sought violence on peaceful citizens in Moscow the weekend preceding this debate. What do you think they are doing and planning now?
Please think about how fascism works and how debating a fascist is futile and works to their agenda.
If you look up the recent events in Moscow Friendship Square, you will see that, yes, not debating does in fact work.
They thankfully left without hurting anyone physically. But their presence is still felt and now heard as an ongoing alarm to the continued presence of fascist hate the president will not denounce.
Andrew Tucker
Moscow
Don’t elect his wife
Citizens of Clearwater County: Please do not vote for my wife, Chris St. Germaine, as your county commissioner.
I know this woman. If she becomes commissioner, all she will think about is what is best for Clearwater County. She is already much more committed to the well-being of our region than she is to my dinner.
And if she is elected, I may not see her at all.
I’ve watched Chris take on problems and secure millions of dollars to fix them.
Was she successful? Yes.
Did we get that nice vacation in our RV? No.
Once she gets an idea and signs onto a project, she does not give up until it’s a reality. She does not care whether my clothes are clean or our home is neat. She does not rest until she has done everything in her power to bring economic success to our corner of the state.
Have you seen what she has done at Bald Mountain Ski Hill? ...
I know Chris would bring the same level of commitment and attention to the county commission.
I’m not sure I can stand to binge watch Axmen one more time waiting for her to come home.
I know her better than anyone. She is relentless in her pursuit of what will benefit our county. I’m begging you. Please do not vote for my wife.
While you would have the best representation you’ve ever had, I will be subjected to four more years of my own cooking. ...
Sam Allen
Weippe