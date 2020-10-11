Supports Fulcher
A few years ago, I met a man in a parking lot. I was supporting the competition. It was rather windy that day and raining. I was irritated with a vote he had made. So I asked him about it. So he stood there in the rain and explained the vote. By the end of the conversation, I had a newfound respect for this man. It came down to admitting fault, changing pace and moving forward. I have seen him since take many stances, and when he’s wrong, he’ll say it.
Since that day I have supported Russ Fulcher in his endeavors. He has proven to be a fighter for the interests of his constituents.
He has done his job as seen by his works. He has fought for life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
I have proudly filled the dot next to his name many times now. I urge you to do the same.
Reelect Russ Fulcher.
Justin Goodman
Culdesac
Something fishy going on
While the state and federal agencies support keeping the dams on the lower Snake River, there are many reasons to remove them.
While more steelhead are returning, the number of salmon is still at an all-time low because of the four dams mentioned.
The dams are mostly under federal control, but I find this a little ironic because tribes and treaties also fall under federal government. As usual, treaties signed carry no weight — not as much as the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, especially on waters on the reservation boundaries that are affected.
As far as that goes, there have been nearly 1,300 dams removed from 1912 through 2016. The reasons are many, such as sediment buildup behind the dams as well as logs that are jammed. The sediment ruins the fish migration and spawning grounds of fish.
In turn, the four lower dams on the Snake have no steady — or very slow — flows of the water ways.
Nez Perce tribal elders lived during a time of many fish to feed and use for subsistence as mentioned as a part of our treaty rights. To date, it’s kind of fishy how some are near extinction and at times on the endangered species list.
My father, Russ George, saw this coming and wrote many letters to the Seattle Times regarding fish and treaty rights. ...
He wanted fish to continue to thrive for food and subsistence for our Indian people as written in treaties.
Lucinda George Simpson
Lapwai
Running up the numbers
COVID-19 numbers are being used to get government money (taxpayer money). They are putting every death that has a symptom of COVID-19 on the list for goverment money.
Masks are not working, by the looks of their numbers.
It would take a high-powered medical mask to be effective.
People with other significant medical problems are at risk when COVID-19 is added, so they use it to run up numbers —$40,000 worth — to report the number.
No wonder the numbers are so high. Well said, Dr. Richard Eggleston.
Abel Workman
Weippe
Move
If the members of Christ Church are feeling so persecuted by Moscow’s mask mandate, perhaps they need to look for a new town to invade.
Mary Lynn
Moscow
Chooses Nelson
I am writing to support the reelection of David Nelson as Idaho state senator for the 5th District.
Nelson has been a particularly effective advocate for issues that are critical for all of us, including infrastructure, health care, education and economic growth. His reelection will ensure continued focus on these vital areas of concern.
Nelson’s work on internet access in lesser-served rural areas is especially important for Latah and Benewah counties. High-speed internet access has been a persistent problem made worse during the COVID-19 pandemic. People who live in rural Latah or Benewah counties may have to work remotely. Children may need to participate in online education. Access to telemedicine and government services will likely be needed. Many of these connections may not be possible with slow or non-existent internet service.
Nelson served on Gov. Brad Little’s Broadband Task Force in 2019, which made several recommendations about effective ways to increase broadband internet access in District 5 and across the state. His reelection will help to make sure those recommendations are implemented.
Please support David Nelson when you vote on Nov. 3. His expertise is needed now more than ever.
Robb Parish
Moscow
Remembering Isakson
In reference to the Sept. 23 front page of the sports section article by Colton Clark of the Tribune: There is a color picture of Athletic Director Terry Gawlik being greeted by “fans” after being hired in 2019.
The man in the tan jacket is Peter Isakson of Moscow, who passed away suddenly and unexpectedly due to an undiagnosed heart problem on Jan. 14. The lady with her back to the camera is his wife, Kelly.
Isakson, who was and always will be a fan of the Vandals, was highly thought of, which was evident and attested to by the 1,200 attending his memorial service.
Isakson had served the University of Idaho as the interim athletic director following prior difficult conditions in the department for 1½ years before Gawlik was hired for the position, a job for which Isakson had applied.
Pete, a man who was loyal to the university and a gentleman, was properly greeting Gawlik.
I do not think you had information concerning the facts when you referred to those in the picture as “fans.”
How do you suppose his many loyal supporters, friends, his mother, wife and three young children were affected by your incorrect presumption? I, for one, was appalled and saddened for the additional pain it would cause them.
Nancy Maki
Pierce
Trump never said it
Tom Fellows’ Oct. 6 letter was a blatant lie.
President Donald Trump never called our fallen soldiers “suckers” and “losers.”
Fellows is merely repeating what he read in the Atlantic magazine. The person who wrote that article, Jeffery Goldberg, admitted that some of the article was perhaps not true or inaccurate. Carl Bernstein of Watergate fame tried to shore up Goldberg’s claim by stating that of the 200 stories written about Watergate they all came from anonymous sources.
Goldberg stated that this was “just the tip of the iceberg,” implying that more such stories were to follow. Where are they? To date no other story has emerged.
Fellows should have taken this into account when he wrote such an article.
Trump has done more for the veterans than any president. He got rid of incompetent administrators. He eliminated the wait time for veterans to get in and see doctors.
At least 15 staff members and former National Security Advisor John Bolton have denied that Trump made such a statement.
Yet in the face of all these denials, here is Fellows repeating such allegations. What is even more incredible is the Lewiston Tribune would print such allegations.
David Estes
Lewiston
Contagion spreading
I am an inmate here in Waseca Federal Correctional Institution in Waseca, Minn.
I am from Lapwai and I am a proud member of the Nez Perce Tribe.
The reason I am writing is to let you know the situation we here are facing. We all know how serious the COVID-19 pandemic is around the world. But I would like to inform you on the seriousness of the COVID-19 here.
I am housed in Unit B. ... We had our first confirmed case of the COVID-19 on the compound in July and were put into lockdown to try and avoid the spread of the virus.
On Aug. 18, the warden moved 11 inmates into our unit who had all tested positive for COVID-19 and were said to have been recovered. They were never retested before the warden moved them to Unit B. Within the first few days since their arrival, a dozen inmates they were housed with became infected with the virus.
On Sept. 15, the warden moved 48 inmates from C Unit to B Unit before they had the results for their COVID-19 tests. Twelve out of the 48 inmates the warden had moved to our unit were positive for the COVID-19 virus.
Until Aug. 18, Unit B was the only unit that had zero cases of COVID-19 until the warden placed the infected inmates in Unit B. Due to the warden’s negligence we now have over 100 positive cases of COVID-19 in Unit B alone. ...
Jacinta Wheeler
Waseca, Minn.
Party matters
For several years before broadcasting my weekly radio show, “The Brief Congressional Update,” on KYRS Thin Air Community Radio (92.3 and 81.1 FM), I believed that the political party to which one belongs really doesn’t make a big difference — just vote for the person who is honest, has integrity and is friendly.
Preparing for the radio show by studying local, state and national politics, however, I learned so much, and changed my mind entirely. I realized that the political party to which the candidates belongs makes a huge difference.
What each party supports is really important, as the controlling party in power makes the decisions about which bills are brought forward to be considered.
Even the winner of one seat can flip the power to determine whether or not issues that are so important to the people are presented for a vote.
Ballots in Washington state soon will appear in your mailbox if you have registered. Please remember what each political party supports in regard to education, health care, environment, veterans affairs, regulations, taxes and human rights.
If integrity and honesty are important to you, make your choice by considering which political party as well as which candidate reflects your values. An informed choice can be made by consulting your Voter’s Guide.
Submit your ballot in the mail or dropbox near you as soon as possible to make sure your vote is counted. This year’s important election will set the trajectory for the country for many years to come.
Nancy Street
Cheney