Vote the ‘ins’ out
Idaho’s senators and congressmen as well as the president himself, must enjoy their middle class followers cheering when they enact tax cuts. Those tax cuts are part of the tax code that lets Donald Trump, Barack Obama, Bill and Hillary Clinton, Warren Buffett, big bankers and all the 1 percent pay lower percentage taxes than they.
Remember when you Trump supporters write tax checks — while Trump pays zero tax — that he’s also dining and partying in his Trump Towers and playing golf with celebrities.
Also remember, it’s his gutless toadies, Sen. Jim Risch and Congressman Russ Fulcher, who endlessly defend him at your expense.
What can we less-fortunate voters do about this? Very little. The politicians making the laws are the ones writing them to their advantage, or worse, breaking the law and hiding in the tax code jungle.
Our only power to change this is to vote the “ins” out until the “ins” get the message to bring fairness to American tax law.
Regarding Fulcher, his challenger Rudy Soto says, if elected, he’ll limit himself to three terms. Amazing. A politician who wants to be a true public servant, not one who’ll endlessly use his position to keep your tax dollars flowing into his own pockets.
Will Paulette Jordan offer the same as Soto? Perhaps, with arm twisting.
Regardless, we know a vote for Risch is a vote for more toady behavior that supports Trump at our expense.
Steve Koehler
Grangeville
Reelect Kinzer
The middle of a pandemic is not the time to start on-the-job training.
Tom Handy’s website talks a lot about planning to use “new out of the box solutions to old problems,” but not any actual solutions. Running a small business inside Pullman is a lot different than running a rural county. The county is required to follow complicated state statutes. Previous commissioners failing to follow these is what got the county into the Hawkins project debacle and Stevens County commissioners kicked out of office by the state.
Dean Kinzer helped mitigate the Hawkins debacle, has built up a two month emergency operating expense, has a relationship with the state legislators, congressmen and the governor, which helps our voice be heard at the state level.
He was chairman of the Southeast Washington Economic Development Association to help bring resource assistance to small businesses in Whitman County, which has been the main conduit for small businesses receiving Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funding during this crisis.
There is much more Kinzer has done for our county, but the bottom line is experience counts.
Dean Kinzer has been doing a good job improving Whitman County.
Please vote to let him continue.
Kathleen Lloyd
Pullman
Vote for Shinn
While serving on the Clarkston City Council, I worked with Asotin County Commissioner Brian Shinn for many years. Shinn attended Clarkston City Council meetings to be informed about city issues and address common issues for mutual cooperation. Shinn always promoted inter-government cooperation to improve efficiency and the effective use of tax dollars. He always invested his personal time into all aspects of being an effective county commissioner.
Interacting and influencing the Legislature in Olympia about issues that affect Asotin County was a big part of Shinn’s tasks.
Staying abreast of proposals that might be considered in our Legislature requires lots of research and time, which Shinn readily commits to. His respect by legislators has been earned.
Shinn is willing to listen and consider all opinions and proposals. He is always fair and open-minded. His accomplishments and leadership have benefited the citizens of Asotin County.
A vote for Brian Shinn will assure sound, effective county leadership.
Terry Beadles
Clarkston
Reelect Nilsson Troy
I have known Caroline Nilsson Troy for about 10 years and I have followed her record in the Idaho Legislature during her terms. I am proud of the work she is doing and her dedication to her constituents, all of them.
She works hard for the issues that affect her district and the citizens of all of Idaho. Having been a representative from Moscow in the early 2000s, I know of the work and devotion it takes to be a good legislator.
Caroline has demonstrated her dedication to the job and should be reelected to her position in the Idaho House.
Thank you for voting for her.
Gary Young
Greenacres, Wash.
Christian contradictions
I’m wondering how Christians, claiming to be pro-life, can justify their bonehead belief in President Donald Trump’s coronavirus policy. What is an acceptable number of deaths? Two hundred thousand? Oops, old news. So, a half-million? A million? Or, pfft. Wait until Armageddon arrives? All because hypocritical acolytes choose to believe one ignorant man.
This cultish belief makes Jesus’ tenets boring. So, who to believe? Jesus or the Donald? They are not compatible. The hypocrites are ga-ga over the president’s third opportunity to appoint an anti-abortion justice.
Mitch McConnell will force lawmakers into virus-tainted Senate chambers to vote for Amy Coney Barrett — despite the president, Republican senators, administration officials, advisers and legislative aides being diagnosed with COVID-19.
Never fear. Barrett will obediently take Trump’s loyalty oath and vote for an end to the popular Affordable Care Act and Roe v. Wade.
President Chaos’ pro-life nomination has Christians believing abortion will end — it might — and passing judgment on sinners as if there are no other issues. Besides, did not Jesus say: “Fret not my unqualified boneheads. Boss Judge will do the judging”?
Now, Dr. Sean Conley, an osteopathic doctor pretending to be an epidemiologist, marched woodenly down hospital steps, obediently stammered and danced around simple questions concerning Trump’s oxygen levels.
Who ever thought an educated doctor could be so tractable? It’s laughable (and sad), seeing someone so educated, at one of the finest medical facilities in the country, bending over for Trump.
Jim Roach
Moscow
Backs Nelson
Please join me in reelecting David Nelson to Idaho Senate, District 5. Nelson has shown unwavering support for investing in education, increasing broadband access and expanding Idaho’s economy —while trying to remove us from the dubious distinction of being one of the last five states with the highest percentage of minimum wage workers.
Nelson has worked tirelessly for improved health care for all Idahoans by stabilizing the Idaho insurance exchange. He advocates funding Medicaid expansion, which we voted for overwhelmingly in 2018, but has yet to be enacted.
Nelson is approachable, hard-working and real. We must reelect him to represent all of us and fight for what’s right and best for Idahoans.
Please vote for David Nelson.
Ann B. Hart
Moscow
Supports Lamar
As a community volunteer committed to providing students with a wide range of post-secondary opportunities, I hope that Tom Lamar is reelected to the position of Latah County commissioner.
Lamar gets it. He knows that in order to have a healthy economy and a vibrant community, we must provide a strong public education system from kindergarten though college and beyond.
He’s lobbied at the state level to ensure adequate education funding as mandated by the state constitution. He has helped University of Idaho leadership connect with Idaho’s elected county leaders so they can demonstrate the university’s many strengths and benefits. Lamar works closely with UI faculty and staff on the Palouse Knowledge Corridor and Palouse Basin Aquifer Committee. He knows how essential the university’s health is to the health of our county.
As we face a post-pandemic future, we need to prepare our students for the challenges and opportunities ahead. They’ll need creativity to solve problems and develop skills for jobs that don’t even exist yet. We owe our students a great education. Tom Lamar will help us provide it.
Peggy Jenkins
Moscow
Something to smile about
Monday, I woke up feeling discouraged about the state of the world. I picked up my newspaper and looked at the front page. Kathy Hedberg’s article suggesting we have a bake-off for president totally tickled my funny bone.
After a good guffaw imagining Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood judging cookies made by President Donald Trump and former Vice President Biden, I wandered to the letters to the editor.
The first letter also made me laugh (and cry). An astute reader mentioned that she now knows the meaning of right and wrong: It’s who does it.
Next was a letter cheering on photographer August Frank and another supporting John Rusche, a rare voice of reason in this time of insane reactionary diatribe.
I took a deep breath and started my week with a smile. Thank you so much.
Karen Young
Lewiston
Tell Trump he’s fired
I am worried about the health, especially the mental stability, of our president. He hosts a super spreader event at the White House. Then he puts on an arrogant and disgusting display of behavior at the presidential debate. Next he is diagnosed with coronavirus and takes an untested and unapproved cocktail of drugs and steroids. He goes home and says the virus that has killed more than 214,000 Americans is no big deal. Stop worrying about it.
His ignorance and behavior on display over the last week has been strange even by President Donald Trump’s standards.
Is it the drugs he is taking that have dramatically increased his selfish, reckless and irresponsible behavior? Is it because he knows, if he loses the election, he no longer will have immunity from the prosecution of crimes he has committed?
Whatever the underlying reason, Trump is growing desperate and will do anything and say anything during the next three weeks to get elected. Don’t believe anything he says.
Trump poses a greater risk to democracy and fair elections than our country has ever faced. He needs to be removed before doing further harm to our country.
Voters need to tell Trump in a loud voice on Nov. 3: “You’re fired.”
By the way, I suggest the new president order a thorough house cleaning and fumigation before taking up residence in the White House in January.
After all, there are lots of vermin and germs in that place right now.
David Abbott
Clarkston
Playing the victim
I have had enough of the unruly children. Apparently, it’s the same old tantrum: Make out like they’re the victims when they’re the perpetrators.
Moscow’s City Council, under Mayor Bill Lambert’s leadership, followed science coming out of the president’s own Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and extended the public mask ordinance to Jan. 5. This widely supported city mandate protects our community by mitigating the spread of this transmissible virus.
With Idaho in Phase 4, Moscow’s actions rests on the leadership of our local public servants, who should be applauded, not ostracized by a self-righteous and divisive group accusing its brethren of stepping on their religious soles.
And worse yet, we have our so called law-and-order president retweeting a photo and a caption that maligns our town. Let’s get a few things straight:
Our local police have been more than gracious to allow this church to run its course like a dying tropical depression. What else can we do but withdraw from downtown and observe the tantrum that’s performed under the guise of worship?
We are all ready for life to return to normal. None of us have ever lived through a COVID-19 pandemic. Our public servants and medical practitioners, who deserve our respect and patience, serve us during uncertain times.
As an independent congregation, this group has worship venues. Even if they disagree, why err and put citizens and businesses at risk?
Jesus said on the cross, “Forgive them, Father. They know not what they do.”
Maybe, they do.
Susan Hodgin
Moscow
Be the adult
I find wearing a mask to public venues is a little uncomfortable, but when required for common sense or keeping a business open, I do wear one. I do not want the virus or spread it to others unintentionally should I carry the virus. I served for this nation and, as I’ve grown older, I learned to respect most people’s choices. But it is not your right to even remotely expose anyone to this deadly virus, period.
Looking at the various non-mask rallies being held both locally and nationally, you see parents bringing their children along. The schools reopening to being in-class and have kids being infected.
And now in both realms, it shows that kids are turning up positive from exposure due to close proximity of non-mask wearing “adults.”
When does the responsibility of protecting your children kick in? Would you take your kids to an event knowing that someone has the potential of bringing this weapon? Choosing to expose yourself to the virus as a supposed grown up is one thing, but to endanger your kids or someone else’s kids is not being a responsible adult.
With so much misinformation spread around from doubters, there may be a reasonable common-sense test to see who’s right about the virus. Take two cruise ships. Fill each with 2,000 individuals, ages 25 to 65. One ship wears masks, one does not.
Then see how many step off.
Oh wait, we’ve already seen the deadly results.
Mike Petrusky
Clarkston
Disputes Rusche
John Rusche (Sept. 30) sacrificed a teachable moment in favor of first doing harm to Rick Rogers.
The official response to COVID-19 has been confused and confusing. For example, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reversed itself significantly three times between May and September (Seattle Times, Sept. 21).
When people hear officials reversing themselves regarding recommendations, trust is lost and just saying “Trust us, we’re doctors,” is neither effective nor educative.
And that’s all to which Rusche’s response to Rogers amounted.
Astute readers will have noticed that while Rusche said, “professional expertise and actual data mean more to me (than Rogers’) assertions” he presented no mask use data.
This is not our first pandemic. Face mask studies must have been done and if the data is favorable to mask use and applicable to COVID-19, why not just share it?
I would welcome a walk-through by a physician on any correlation studies on face mask use. I’m willing to bet that most readers feel the same way.
Good information drives out bad. The public need more actual, reliable, verified, and — where possible — replicated science. Walk them through the work with explanations a lay person can follow. If something’s just a best guess by the experts at a particular point in time, be honest about that.
Rusche failed to rise to the occasion. Perhaps his descent into purblind partisanship has reached the point where he’s as unfit for public discourse as he is for public office.
Thomas A. Hennigan
Asotin
Elect Henze
My name is Brooke (Cushman) Henze and I would like to tell you a few things about my husband, Mike Henze, that you might not know. Mike is passionate about Washington state. Actually, when he moved down from Spokane, the agreement before we married was that we would move to Asotin County.
Since then, Mike has talked about wanting to make a difference in our community. Mike is a good collaborator, he’s open-minded and persistent.
Mike is a high-energy person and he will give Asotin County 100 percent.
Mike will listen and engage with the people of Asotin County. Trust me — he has been on the phone already.
Mike has a collaborative plan for the vision. I am excited about this opportunity for him and us.
I hope he is elected because I do not want the jail in the Clarkston Heights neighborhood. Do you?
Vote Mike Henze.
Brooke Henze
Clarkston