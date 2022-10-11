Unelected judges
More news on your right to elect your judges:
At the judiciary’s urging, the Legislature passed a law allowing the Supreme Court to appoint retiring judges as senior judges, without any limit on the duration of the appointment, who can sit on any case to which the Supreme Court assigns them, with the litigants and public having no say in the matter.
And these appointments are made by a five-member court, four of whom, themselves, were initially appointed to the court, enabled by the early retirements of their predecessors.
Compare this practice with Article VII, sections 6 and 11 of the Idaho Constitution.
Section 6 provides: “The justices of the Supreme Court shall be elected by the electors of the state at large.”
Section 11 provides: “The state shall be divided into five (5) judicial districts, for which a judge shall be chosen by the qualified electors thereof, whose term of office shall be four (4) years.”
If Idahoans want politicians to decide who their judges are, they can actually vote to amend the constitution to permit it. Until then, we are constitutionally entitled to have our cases decided by judges who have to answer to us at an election.
John Bradbury
Lewiston
Cancel grazing permits
Idaho livestock grazers, as did the Idaho Farm Bureau Federation, stated before the United States Supreme Court that “... on public lands Indian treaty hunting rights are mutually exclusive with livestock grazing.”
They requested the court abolish Indian treaty hunting rights on America’s public lands.
The high court sided with the Indians.
The U.S. Forest Service and others must now not issue grazing permits where Indian treaty hunting rights exist to comply with the high court. And all other courts in cases where mutually exclusive interests are contested must decide in the interest that the high court favors.
Now comes the time when public land grazers can demonstrate their honesty and integrity by removing their livestock from the public lands they are damaging.
The Nez Perce Tribe surrendered a lot when Idaho asserted that by following state waters laws, the tribe would greatly benefit.
At the legislative hearing held at Boise State University, it was stated that the instream flows would be started at 160,000 cubic feet per section for the Nez Perce settlement of the Snake River Basin Adjudication.
As a federal trust asset, the tribe could have received money to develop these instream flows.
The Nez Perce as any other tribes should muster up their Geographical Information System Mapping machines to start to create year by year maps for canceling grazing permits to increase hunting grounds.
Note that in former times the Nez Perce hunted all the way into southern Utah.
Please grazers, get off our hunting grounds.
James Lawyer
Grangeville
Killing eagles is OK?
Lewiston Tribune’s headline (Oct. 4) read: “Fed report (NOAA) calls for breaching.”
Never mind the fact that toward the end of the article one finds that the report was written in collaboration with environmental groups.
How about input from the people who use the river system for farming, transportation, etc., before making a decision?
That certainly isn’t Washington Gov. Jay Inslee or Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.
Also, to replace power generated by the dams, are we to cover the countryside with wind turbines and solar panels? That’s really pleasing to the eye — not.
If you think these are totally environmentally friendly, do a little research. The Biden administration has come out saying breach the dams to save the fish. However, President Joe Biden also proposed a new permitting program for wind turbines, power lines and other projects that would allow the killing of eagles (Lewiston Tribune Sept. 30). So in his case, you change the rules to fit your climate agenda. It’s OK to kill eagles, but it’s not OK to allegedly kill fish.
Nothing like being a total hypocrite.
Perhaps the media should do (but won’t) an investigation into who is profiting from Biden’s climate agenda and why there is the big push by the Democrats.
And while you’re at it, do an investigation on environmental groups: Do they pay taxes? Do they pay their own court costs? Who funds them? And why are there new groups constantly springing up?
The results might surprise those who don’t know.
Wayne Vantrease
Lewiston
How is it possible?
I have a hard time understanding how the Mexican cartel can buy poison (fentanyl) from China, bring it across our border, send it to every city in America and have Americans stand in line to buy this poison and shoot it in their veins.
Steve Pogue
Genesee