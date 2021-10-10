Blame Biden, not Milley
I believe Dana Milbank’s opinion piece on Gen. Mark Milley got it wrong. Republicans took their wrath out on Milley because his boss was not available.
President Joe Biden is our commander in chief. He controls the intelligence community, the State Department, and the military. He selects the civilian leaders of all three organizations and is the responsible decision-maker.
Biden was elected nine months prior to the Afghanistan disaster. Biden started selecting his leaders in November while the Taliban started planning operations based on Biden’s decision-making.
Blaming any of the failure on former President Donald Trump is crazy. Biden was incapable of executing the “Trump plan.”
Biden’s leadership team failed to understand the culture, traditions and the capability of the Afghan leadership. There is a military code (similar to not leaving any man behind) that states: “You can have the best-trained army with the best equipment, but if you lack adequate leadership, you will be defeated by an enemy with good leadership.”
Milbank is fooled by Milley, who is a political general, not a warrior general. He obviously managed his career very well, flourishing in the Obama years while the warrior generals were sorted out for retirement.
It is time for an assessment of the intel community and the State Department.
I think Biden may have taken their input in making the stupid decisions involving selection of political leaders, leaving Bagram Air Base, troop drawdown numbers and evacuation planning — or lack of.
Believe me, this was Vietnam all over again.
Bill Mulligan
Clarkston