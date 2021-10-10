Shaming our founders
Our Founding Fathers seemed to have a sense we would incur situations that would test a young nation multiple times in growing from its infancy to a developed nation. So they began the effort to provide documents such as a Constitution and Bill of Rights that would help citizens reach that endeavor.
In our nation’s history, we indeed have endured turmoils such as wars, depressions and pandemics that have tested our resolve. By utilizing those documents, we continued a pathway forward.
Throughout this journey, there were times when it wasn’t an easy path. And there were disagreements. After all, we are human and susceptible to opinions, mistrust, fears and misinformation. But in the end we set aside differences, made allowances and worked together to achieve our growth from colonies to these United States.
During this progression, words such as “we,” “us” and “our” were used and familiar to nearly all and admired by many countries.
Maybe that’s why our great- and grandparents were so determined to make their way here to participate in fulfilling that endeavor, to lend a helping hand, to help one another and to find a new future together as well as provide for future generations.
Yet today we have exchanged those cherished words for ones that resonate with selfishness — “I,” “me,” “my” and “mine.”
Many recede into a fanatical sense and feel that screaming louder than anyone else is OK to get their way.
Our Founding Fathers must feel betrayed and totally ashamed of that behavior.
Mike Petrusky
Clarkston
Difficult?
How difficult is it to wear a mask?
David Richards
Lewiston
Almost lost hope
In the first week of August, my cat disappeared in the Rankin Hill area. Between the heat, the lack of rain, valley drivers and wildlife, I tried to face facts and get used to the idea that I’d never see him again.
But someone out there, maybe several people, looked out for him because he returned home during the first weekend of October.
I doubt he made his way back on his own, and it’s evident that someone took care of him during the two months he was away. Whoever looked after my ginger cat and then returned him, I thank you a million times over. And I am grateful beyond words for your kindness. May such goodness be returned to you one day.
Greg Matthews
Clarkston
Disputes Bradbury
This letter is in response to Councilor John Bradbury’s blathering about all the ills suffered by the citizens of Lewiston being the fault of the city manager.
First, population growth depends on a lot of factors, not just on one person, whether a mayor or a city manager. When your state’s minimum wage is half that of the state across the river, where there is no tax on food and no income tax, why would you move to Lewiston?
Second, the city and county formed the airport authority via the joint powers agreement in 2010. Why? To keep the politics out of the administration of the airport. The city manager hasn’t had any say since 2010. And Horizon left Lewiston in August of 2017. Wasn’t it sex on the second floor?
Third, the city attempted to bypass the voters to start the construction of the water and sewer plants so as to avoid a potential emergency.
Fourth, why did the big box stores leave? Did Amazon and online ordering have anything to do with it — especially since 85 percent of the households have a computer and most of those have internet?
Are up to 50 percent of our city trees dead or dying? The city has about 6,000 registered trees. The city removes about a 100 each year and plants about 100 each year.
Suffice it to say, most of what Bradbury said in his letter was B.S. Voters beware. Vote yes on Prop. 1.
Ged W. Randall
Lewiston