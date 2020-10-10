Mixed message
The people in the “Rock the Rebound” ads are telling us to “wear a mask” — but they aren’t. Isn’t this a mixed message?
Lucky Brandt
Kooskia
GOP wins, you lose
Stuart Stevens, chief strategist for Mitt Romney’s 2012 presidential campaign and veteran of four previous Republican presidential campaigns, has had a change of heart. In his book “It Was All A Lie: How the Republican Party Became Donald Trump,” he says the modern GOP never truly cared about the ideas it claimed to care about.
“The Republican Party has been a cartel,” Stevens maintains. “No one asks a cartel what its ideological purpose is. You don’t ask a drug gang what its purpose is.”
Stevens says the Republican Party today exhibits the complete moral collapse of a governing party of a major superpower. “They are interested only in the mindless pursuit of power,” he emphasizes.
Has the GOP abandoned previously deeply held beliefs in the Trump reign? Stevens says, “No, they never held those beliefs at all. It was all a big con job.” His prescription for the party: “Burn it to the ground and start over.”
Stuart, a seventh generation Mississippian named after Confederate Gen. Jeb Stuart, says the GOP is all about race. The party is predominantly white and caters to whites. “We are literally talking about the Confederacy,” Stevens points out.
According to Stevens, the GOP has no coherent theory on health care, government or anything else. He says the party is not long on ideas and interested in one thing only: winning elections.
And every time they win, the majority of Americans lose.
Mike Epstein
Clarkston
Trump’s platform
The Republican Party has no official platform expressing their position should they win the 2020 presidential election. Instead, they enthusiastically endorse “the Trump agenda,” but as there is no documented Trump agenda, it’s up to us to interpret what that means.
The unofficial Trump agenda for the 2020 presidential election apparently consists of five party planks, based on party policies established during the last four years. Each plank can be condensed down to a single word beginning with “D,” presumably an honorary reference to the Don.
The five planks of the 2020 Republican campaign are Dishonesty, Deceit, Disorder, Death and Decay.
The Dishonesty plank comes directly from Trump’s 20,000 documented lies.
Deceit references the party’s propaganda smear tactics against anyone opposing Trump.
Disorder refers to the nation’s economy. The nation is well into the second quarter of a recession despite the Federal Reserve’s continued attempts to prop up Wall Street.
Death recognizes the more than 210,000 needless COVID-19 fatalities caused by Trump’s incompetent response to the coronavirus pandemic.
And Decay stands for our lost stature within the international community. The United States is now the laughingstock of the entire world.
Thankfully, we have an alternative this November. You can choose Trump and the platform listed above or you can choose Joe Biden, a devout Christian in a stable marriage and a person who understands the importance of honest governance.
Paul Oman
Clarkston
Lewiston needs a mayor
I remember when we had some transparency in city government. However, some departments didn’t like that. They brought money in from outside Lewiston to replace some council members so the transparent city manager could be fired. To do that, the taxpayers had to pay him another year’s salary plus benefits.
That’s why we need a strong mayor form of city government.
Some people running for office have never seen a tax they didn’t like. We need people who are concerned for the taxpayers along with responsible government.
There was no tax increase for the county this year. That is why I am voting to reelect Commissioner Doug Havens.
Fred Fritz
Lewiston